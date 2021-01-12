UK Minister Raab Says London Has 'Moral Duty' to Respond to 'Mass Torture' of Uyghurs in China

UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab on Tuesday stated that his country has a "moral duty" to address the situation with the ill treatment of Uyghurs in China, which, according to him, includes forced labour and mass torture in internment camps in the Xinjiang autonomous region.
According to the minister, the government will implement a range of new measures against Beijing and make sure that UK businesses are not part of Xinjiang region supply chains.
"This package put together will help make sure that no British organisations, government or private sector, deliberately or inadvertently are profiting from, or contributing to, human rights violations against the Uyghurs or other minorities in Xinjiang", he said.
Raab stressed that Britain would toughen the Modern Slavery Act and use other measures in the future, including possible sanctions, responding to the situation with Uyghurs in China.
China has repeatedly denounced the claims that Beijing discriminates Uyghur Muslims, stating that so-called re-education camps in Xinjiang are training centres, established to combat regional extremism.
