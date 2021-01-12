UK's Youngest Neo-Nazi Terror Plotter Named After Anonymity Bid Rejected, Report Says

According to the media reports, Reed was found guilty of six neo-Nazi terror offenses in November 2019. The teenager, who was 16 at the time, was convicted of attempting to obtain chemicals to make explosives to start a "race war" in Durham. He also planned to attack synagogues and other buildings in the city. In his terrorist manifesto, Reed described his plan as a "showtime."
The judge ruled back then that the boy's identity should remain anonymous, as he also faced separate child sex charges.
In January of 2020, Reed was sentenced to six years and eight months for plotting terror attacks, disseminating terrorist publications and possessing material for terrorist purposes. In December, he was given a term for sexually assaulting children.
