As Reading Attacker Is Given A Whole Life Sentence, Home Office And MI5 Have Questions To Answer

In June 2020 three men were stabbed to death in a park in Reading, a town 50 miles west of London. The attacker, Khairi Saadallah, had come to England after taking part in the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya but then became radicalised by jihadists.

A Libyan national who stabbed three men to death in England last summer has been given a whole life sentence at the Old Bailey.

Khairi Saadallah, 26, shouted "Allahu Akbar" before knifing US citizen Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, history teacher James Furlong, 36, and scientist David Wails, 49, as they sunbathed in Forbury Gardens in the centre of Reading in June 2020.

Khairi Saadallah, who killed three men in a park in Reading at the end of the first lockdown, has been sentenced to a whole life tariff as the judge ruled it was a terrorist attack. — Duncan Gardham (@DuncanGardham) January 11, 2021

​It has since emerged that Saadallah had taken part in Libya’s civil war but was granted refugee status in 2018.

Saadallah admitted murder but denied it was pre-planned or was motivated by a religious cause.

A Newton hearing took place at the Old Bailey in London last week and on Monday, 11 January, Mr Justice Sweeney ruled that he had been motivated by a belief in a “religious jihad” and therefore qualified for a whole life sentence.

Reading park killer Khairi Saadallah befriended notorious hate preacher Omar Brooks while they were in prison in 2017 — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) January 5, 2021

​Relatives of the victims will now be asking questions of the Home Office, the prison authorities, the probation service and the security services.

It has emerged Saadallah was not deported to Libya despite several criminal convictions because of unspecified "legal barriers".

Alison Morgan QC, prosecuting, told the hearing last week Saadallah had intended to "kill as many people as he could" in the name of jihad.

The Reading park terror Khairi Saadallah attacker hid his militia past from UK authorities in a failed asylum bid in 2012, and managed to remain in the country for years before carrying the murders last June. — Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) January 5, 2021

​The court heard Saadallah arrived in Britain in 2012 and was originally refused asylum after it emerged he had been involved in militias fighting against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi during the Arab Spring.

But he appealed against deportation and was allowed to stay in Britain. The court heard he was convicted of various offences between 2013 and the killings in June 2020.

The court was told Saadallah associated with radical preacher Omar Brooks from the banned terror group Al-Muhajiroun, while in Bullingdon prison.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant Police officers stand guard outside a park in Reading after three men were killed in June 2020

He was released from Bullingdon prison only days before the attack but his deportation was reportedly delayed by the confused situation in Libya.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett and his friends Mr Furlong and Mr Wails were only in the park because their local pub, the Blagrave Arms, was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After they were stabbed Saadallah went on to stab Stephen Young, Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, who survived despite “significant injuries."