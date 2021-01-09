Scotrail Reportedly Set to Reduce Train Services by 90 Percent Amid Third Lockdown

As the UK is forced into a third national lockdown amid the new fast-spreading coronavirus variant, public transport services have been slashed due to a lack of passengers.

Scotland’s main train operator is reducing its services further in the coming weeks as passenger numbers plummet amid the third national lockdown, the Scotsman reports.

“From Saturday, Jan 9, a number of trains between Ayr, Girvan and Stranraer will no longer run from Monday to Saturday," ScotRail announced.

According to the Scotsman, the operator has seen passenger numbers fall from 15 percent to 10 percent of regular numbers across the network after the new Scottish lockdown was enforced last Tuesday.

Passenger numbers tanked by up to 95 percent at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

ScotRail trains are currently running at 81 percent of regular capacity with further reductions planned due to the large number of empty seats on the services still in operation.

According to the Scotsman, the number of staff testing positive for coronavirus or being forced to self isolate due to contact with colleagues who had virus has increased.

In November, ScotRail cut the regularity of its Edinburgh-Glasgow mainline service to every half hour at the beginning of its 10 percent point reduction in trains traveling across the country.

LNER, which operates trains between Scotland and London, said that any reductions in the timetable "as a result of the latest measures introduced by the UK and Scottish governments is under review."