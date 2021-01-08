'Reminds Me of Churchill': BoJo's Father Mocked Online After Comparing Son to WWII PM

Stanley Johnson, father of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been bashed online for comparing his son to Winston Churchill.
During a recent appearance on breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain, Johnson Sr. said Boris' statesmanship amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is akin to Churchill's leadership during World War II.
"Here he comes in, he has a good majority and bang bang, bang bang," he said regarding BoJo. "It reminds me a bit of Churchill in May 1940, within days you had the fall of France, you had Dunkirk, you had the battle of Britain and bang bang bang."
'Are you pleased with how your son is doing?'@StanleyPJohnson says his son Boris reminds him of Winston Churchill and is coming through this 'in fine style'.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 8, 2021
Former UK Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, however, who was also a guest on the show, wasn't impressed by Boris' dad, particularly with his decision to apply for a French passport. She lamented how, due to his son, Britons without European passports will no longer be able to enjoy "free movement across Europe."
And things didn't get any better for Stanley, as social media users took aim at the fact he's already had the coronavirus vaccine while more vulnerable people are still waiting.
Well done @Jacqui_Smith1 for your robust reply to this. It was hard to sit through and listen to that.— 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓽𝓽𝓮 (@charlotteukcity) January 8, 2021
I’m also unimpressed that Stanley gets his booster after 21 days and others are being told 12 weeks - where evidence is growing that this delay will be detrimental.
My 90 year old father still hasn’t been called for his first!— Cheryl Charles (@cheryldcharles) January 8, 2021
Stanley Johnson thinks his son is Churchillesque🥳🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— james (@jarsagar) January 8, 2021
How come nhs staff now have to wait for a second vaccination at 12 weeks which is not tested? Stanley Johnson still getting his after 3 weeks??????— Linda Walker (@LindaLoobyFoo) January 8, 2021
Some also joked about which Churchill Stanley was talking about, apparently referring to a dog featured in certain insurance TV commercials.
More like Churchill the dog than Winston.— Greg Jones (@Townfangreg) January 8, 2021
He meant Churchill the dog— james finlay (@animasrwm) January 8, 2021
