Hoppy New Year! Brewdog Kicks Off 2021 With Free Beer for All in the UK

Brewdog is giving away free four-packs of their "carbon negative" beer to everyone in the UK on Friday to mark the less than positive beginning of 2021.
In a tweet by the beer company's Chief Executive Officer James Watt, he announced that they would be offering a four-pack of Lost Lager for free, with the exception of a £1.95 delivery fee.
Declaring the 2021 "sucks so far", the hipster corporation posted a video advertising the beer which it describes as a sustainable German pilsner.
2021 sucks so far.— James Watt (@BrewDogJames) January 8, 2021
So, we are giving everyone the in UK a free 4 pack of our amazing new beer, Lost Lager.
Find your Lost: https://t.co/trtSlnNSXd
Lost is the world's only carbon negative lager & we will plant one extra tree for every 4 pack claimed. 🌳🌎🍻 pic.twitter.com/cjtPv6XZGc
As is likely expected, demand for the product is high and there is a long online queue, with 13204 waiting and a waiting time of over an hour as of 1:30 pm on Friday.
The move saw near-universal praise from beer lovers amid an increasingly stressful time for the UK
Got mine! Cheers, Brewdog!— Sean Winston (@SeanMWinston) January 8, 2021
£1.95 shipping, so comes to less than 50p a can, absolute bargain 👍
Others complained about the long waiting times.
Think I’ll wait until tomorrow 😅 pic.twitter.com/y5A4cfkIsO— Scott Fyfe (@scottfyfe_) January 8, 2021
Netizens joked that the feeling of being stuck in a long queue is all too familiar to a night out in London.
7,000 people in the queue in front of me. Just like being in a London pub on a Friday night— Graham (@gm100339) January 8, 2021
The company boasts the product's "carbon negative" status due to a pledge to plant a tree for every four-pack of the beer claimed.
This comes as Brewdog, as well as every other bar in the country, are once again forced to close their doors to customers due to the imposition of a third national lockdown to curb the spread of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Brewdog offered to use its venues as centres and staff to help the government roll out the coronavirus vaccine.
Hi @MattHancock & @NicolaSturgeon— James Watt (@BrewDogJames) December 31, 2020
We would like to offer our closed @BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll out of the vaccine. For free.
We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, seperate rooms for vaccinatations and an ace team who can help organise.
We want to help. pic.twitter.com/xljizBcfGx
