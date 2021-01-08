Hoppy New Year! Brewdog Kicks Off 2021 With Free Beer for All in the UK

As the United Kingdom is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases due to a new fast-spreading variant, seeing the country placed into another full-scale national lockdown, one company is looking to water-down the pain during increasingly vexing period of the population.

Brewdog is giving away free four-packs of their "carbon negative" beer to everyone in the UK on Friday to mark the less than positive beginning of 2021.

In a tweet by the beer company's Chief Executive Officer James Watt, he announced that they would be offering a four-pack of Lost Lager for free, with the exception of a £1.95 delivery fee.

Declaring the 2021 "sucks so far", the hipster corporation posted a video advertising the beer which it describes as a sustainable German pilsner.

2021 sucks so far.



So, we are giving everyone the in UK a free 4 pack of our amazing new beer, Lost Lager.



Find your Lost: https://t.co/trtSlnNSXd



Lost is the world's only carbon negative lager & we will plant one extra tree for every 4 pack claimed. 🌳🌎🍻 pic.twitter.com/cjtPv6XZGc — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) January 8, 2021

​As is likely expected, demand for the product is high and there is a long online queue, with 13204 waiting and a waiting time of over an hour as of 1:30 pm on Friday.

The move saw near-universal praise from beer lovers amid an increasingly stressful time for the UK

Got mine! Cheers, Brewdog!



£1.95 shipping, so comes to less than 50p a can, absolute bargain 👍 — Sean Winston (@SeanMWinston) January 8, 2021

​Others complained about the long waiting times.

Think I’ll wait until tomorrow 😅 pic.twitter.com/y5A4cfkIsO — Scott Fyfe (@scottfyfe_) January 8, 2021

​Netizens joked that the feeling of being stuck in a long queue is all too familiar to a night out in London.

7,000 people in the queue in front of me. Just like being in a London pub on a Friday night — Graham (@gm100339) January 8, 2021

​The company boasts the product's "carbon negative" status due to a pledge to plant a tree for every four-pack of the beer claimed.

This comes as Brewdog, as well as every other bar in the country, are once again forced to close their doors to customers due to the imposition of a third national lockdown to curb the spread of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Brewdog offered to use its venues as centres and staff to help the government roll out the coronavirus vaccine.