‘Completely Wrong’: Boris Johnson Says Donald Trump Encouraged People to Storm US Capitol

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned the events that unfolded in Washington, DC, stating that Trump's commentary since the US election and those that were reiterated during the "Stop the Steal" rally only helped to encourage rioters' behavior.
"As far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol and so far as the President has consistently cast doubt on the free and fair election, I think that what the President has been saying about that is completely wrong," Johnson said.
The prime minster added that he was "very pleased" that US President-elect Joe Biden was confirmed by congressional lawmakers despite the day's earlier developments.
"Democracy has prevailed," he said.
Johnson's latest remarks reiterate condemnation he voiced moments after news emerged of Trump supporters storming the Capitol. The official had previously stressed that the events were "disgraceful," and that it was "vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."
