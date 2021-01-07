Register
18:53 GMT07 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators, a number of them nurses and care workers from St Thomas' Hospital, hold placards as they protest for a pay rise in London, Wednesday, 29 July, 2020.

    Founder of UK's 'Clap for Carers' Distances Herself From Event as NHS Staff Urge Public to Stay Home

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080359813_0:0:3193:1796_1200x675_80_0_0_5de71169ac15a88a234cd9e01788ad99.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101071081692651-founder-of-uks-clap-for-carers-distances-herself-from-event-as-nhs-staff-urge-public-to-stay-home/

    The proposed return of the UK's lockdown tradition of publicly clapping for those working in the health and other essential service sectors has become the subject of controversy after its founder has been accused of politicising the initiative.

    The founder of the UK's renewed "Clap for Carers" has distanced herself from the event hours before it is scheduled to return after she received threats online.

    In an earlier statement on Twitter, 36-year old Annemarie Plas said that she was "looking forward" to joining another show of public clapping in support of those working on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic at 8pm on Thursday.

    However, Plas then said that she never wanted the initiative – which was launched in March – to be politicised and that due to the personal attacks against her, she will no longer participate in the event.

    "I did not set out to make a political statement and will not put my loved ones at risk," she said.

    "I have no political agenda, I am not employed by the government, I do not work in PR, I am just an average mum at home trying to cope with the lockdown situation."

    ​She continued saying that her absence doesn't mean the applause is canceled and that she does not want to "dampen the show of positivity and unity" the clap represents.

    This comes as National Health Service staff and supporters have criticised the return of Clap for Carers – renamed "Clap for Heroes" – saying they would prefer the public to show support by respecting lockdown rules instead.

    Some on Twitter called the event "cringeworthy and pointless" and called on people to let doctors and nurses get on with their jobs.

    ​Others said they would prefer a pay rise and an end to abuse, accusing the government of promoting pity and the idea that the service can't cope.

    ​#NHSblueheart began to circulate online in support of frontline workers, some of whom urged people to respect lockdown rules in place of the public display.

    ​Some even criticised the event for encouraging people to take part in mass clapping events, increasing the risk of spreading the virus.

    ​People across the UK will once again be encouraged to applaud in appreciation of those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

    A Dutch national living in London, Plas concocted the "spontaneous idea" as a means to show support for frontline workers, initially believing it would be just her close friends taking part in a video chat but the event soon became a weekly national tradition.

    Millions of people across the UK turned out to support those working to fight the pandemic. Others set off fireworks, honked car horns, and even used pots and pans to make noise.

    Members of the Royal Family and leading politicians such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took part in order to show support. However, Plas says the event had become "too politicised."

    Last month, NHS nurses and other public sector workers had their pay frozen by the government and will have to wait until at least May to receive a wage increase.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, National Health Service (NHS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse