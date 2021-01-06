Tory Councillor Resigns After Claiming NHS Hospitals Full of 'Fat Mums With Pot Noodle Stains'

A Conservative for ​Clwyd South has been criticised for voicing his opinion about hospital patients on Twitter. He says his claims have been taken out of context, but locals aren't impressed.

A senior Tory chairman stepped down on Wednesday after receiving widespread criticism for comments he made online claiming that UK accident and emergency (A&E) services are full of “fat mums in pot noodle-stained leggings/pjs.”

​Clwyd South Conservative Association chairman Gareth Baines, who helped elect MP Simon Baynes during the 2019 General Election, sits as an independent for the Welsh town of Chirk – he alleged that many people visiting hospitals were looking to "harvest Facebook likes because their darling little snot-covered Asbo fell over."

Later, Mr. Baines claimed his comments were taken “out of context” but offered to step down from his Tory position.

“I do offer my sincere apologies for any offence they may have caused," he said in a statement through the Welsh Conservatives.

The tweet on New Year's Eve, seemingly comparing the state of Germany's healthcare system to the UK's National Health Service, was slammed by locals.

Former Liberal Democrat council candidate Aimi Waters also lambasted Cllr Baines, and said that those from Clwyd South and Chirk "deserve better especially when we are asked to put trust in these people."

Baines is still a Conservative Party member and remains on Chirk town council.

This comes as the UK government is concerned that the health service will become overwhelmed as hospitals struggle to cope with coronavirus victims amid the ongoing pandemic.