'Halfwit': Piers Morgan Blasts Model Over Her Anti-Vaccination Stance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Having called out people who are “stuffing their faces with plastic and filler and then banging on about vaccines”, Morgan warned that listening to them “will cost lives."

English TV personality and model Lauren Goodger ended up being savaged by popular broadcaster Piers Morgan over her stance against COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Daily Star, Goodger attracted this criticism after comparing the coronavirus to a cold, saying that she's not worrying about it as she had already "had the virus", arguing that she "didn't think it was right for people to wear a mask", and suggesting that she would refuse getting vaccinated if offered the opportunity.

As Piers Morgan discussed this issue on Good Morning Britain with his fellow host Susanne Reid, he proceeded to make a number of unflattering remarks about what Goodger said, as well as about her appearance.

© Photo : laurenrosegoodger/instagram Lauren Goodger

"Here is a picture of Lauren,” he said, having displayed Goodger's picture on screen. "What do you think she has been shovelling in her face? Where does that come from Lauren? What have you been putting in your face?"

The broadcaster proceeded to attack Goodger's intelligence, declaring that "these people are half-wits, worse than that, they're quarter-wits," and that "they're giving their views to millions of young and impressionable people and not getting challenged".

"They are stuffing their faces with plastic and filler and then banging on about vaccines, it is ridiculous", Morgan added. "Don't listen to these imbeciles, because it will cost lives."

Previously, Goodger revealed that she does not like "taking medicine" or antibiotics, and that the prospects of vaccination terrify her, the newspaper notes.

"I am more scared of the vaccine than I am of the virus. I will start imagining that I am dying," she explained.