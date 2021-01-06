UK Lockdown May Last Until Late March and Boris Johnson Says It Will Not End in ‘Big Bang’

The UK government has imposed a lockdown on the whole of England in the wake of another rise in coronavirus cases. There have been around 50,000 cases a day reported in the last week.

Boris Johnson has told MPs the government will not consider relaxing the lockdown rules until the middle of February at the earliest.

He said the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions would not be a “big bang” but would be a "gradual unwrapping".

Boris Johnson's Govt, which fought a lengthy battle to drag the UK out of Europe so we could 'control our border' has done virtually nothing in this pandemic to control our border.

This may end up being their single most inexplicable & culpable failure in the crisis. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 6, 2021

​Legislation being debated in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 7 January, allows the lockdown to continue until 31 March but the prime minister said there would be a "steady, controlled" and "evidence-led" return to the regional tier system.

He said: "As was the case last spring, our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping."

GPs up and down the country are desperate to start vaccinating their patients - yet cannot, because *even while* @BorisJohnson talks the talk about huge vaccine roll out, his government has failed to supply these practices with *any* doses. It’s sheer dishonesty & incompetence. https://t.co/RqVrbQdP0G — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 6, 2021

​Mr Johnson told MPs he had resisted closing schools until he was forced to do so by the latest scientific advice and he said schools would be the first institutions to reopen.

He said the risk to children was "vanishingly small" and said the most dangerous part of the school day "remains crossing the road" but he said it was necessary to close schools as they were a "vector" for the spread between households.