Situation Outside London Court as Assange's Lawyers File Fresh Appeal for His Release

Sputnik is live from outside the City of Westminster Magistrates' Court in London as Julian Assange's lawyers are set to make a fresh appeal to have the journalist released from jail.
Even though District Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected an extradition request, the US Department of Justice said it was "disappointed" with the ruling and will continue its efforts to have the WikiLeaks founder extradited.
Assange has been kept in Belmarsh prison after he was arrested at the Ecuadorean embassy in April 2019.
If extradited to the US, he could face up to 175 years in solitary confinement on 18 espionage and computer fraud charges.
