Register
18:10 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK PM Johnson Hails Vaccines as Way OUT of COVID-19 Lockdown

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081646661_0:0:1669:940_1200x675_80_0_0_fb5cf90bd449f0bd8fc097e060cabd44.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101051081659264-boris-johnson-justifies-new-covid-19-lockdown-at-downing-street-press-conference/

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new, third nationwide lockdown on Monday night, including the closures of schools and all non-essential businesses, in response to soaring infection rates and critical pressure on the National Health Service.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out justifications for the third UK COVID-19 lockdown at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday.

    Flanked by Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, Johnson said the government had "no choice" but to impose the new measures — including school closures.

    He cited statistics that 2 million people were now infected and hospital admissions were 40 per cent higher than at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, with Whitty adding that one-in-fifty residents were currently infected with the virus.

    The Department of Health said earlier on Tuesday that almost 61,000 new cases of the deadly coronavirus strain had been identified in the last 24 hours, the eighth consecutive day of rising case numbers, and 830 deaths.

    Updating the nation on the vaccination programme launched in December, Johnson said: "As of this afternoon, over 1.1 million people have been vaccinated in England and 1.3 million across the UK."

    "That includes more than 650,000 people over 80, which is 23 per cent of all the over 80s in England," he added, saying nearly a quarter of the most-vulnerable could have "significant" protection from the virus within four weeks after getting their first of two shots.

    And the PM pledged that that 1,000 vaccination centres would be open by next week, and that vaccination statistics would be published daily, not weekly. Inoculation would "put that invisible shield around the elderly and the vulnerable", Johnson stressed.

    Johnson expressed "hope" that the measures could be relaxed by mid-February if the majority of the most vulnerable — a target population of 13 million — can get at least one dose of the vaccine.

    Whitty said roll-out of the two currently-approved vaccines from Pfizer BioNTech and AstraZeneca would accelerate, blaming a slow start on the strict storage requirements of the Pfizer jab, which must be kept at below 70 degrees centigrade.

    And he reiterated the government's new policy of delaying the booster shots for the vaccines until 12 weeks after the first, in order to maximise the number of people receiving at least partial immunity. 

    "The extending the gap, we are going to be able to, over the next three months, we are going to be able to protect twice as many people."  

    Johnson conceded that the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine, given to the first patients on Monday, would be limited by the need to "batch-test" supplies before use. But he promised the government would "ratchet it up over the next days and weeks."

    And Whitty stressed that neither of the two vaccines had yet been approved for use in children.

    The AstraZeneca jab, developed in Oxford using a chimpanzee adenovirus, has roughly a fifth of the cost of the Pfizer vaccine and is far easier to store, reducing logistical costs as well.  

    Earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet Office Secretary Michael Gove said the new government "should" be able to start gradually" easing the new, third lockdown in March. But he warned of "very, very difficult weeks ahead", and said restrictions would only be eased "progressively" through the tiers of the pre-existing alert level system, applied county-by-county and city-by-city.

    In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Jessica Taylor
    talkRADIO Banned by YouTube After Airing Criticisms of COVID-19 Lockdown
    In his announcement of the new lockdown on Monday night, Johnson said schools would close, except for vulnerable children and those of essential workers, until the end of the end of the half-term holiday in mid-February.

    And he said the aim of the lockdown was to buy time for those most at risk from the virus to be vaccinated — stressing that immunisation was the route out of the pandemic.

    Related:

    South African Unions, Professors Slam Government Inaction on COVID-19 Vaccines
    Labour Leader Starmer U-Turns on COVID-19 School Closures Ahead of New Restrictions
    South African COVID-19 Variant ‘More of a Problem’ Than UK One, Health Secretary Matt Hancock Says
    Angela Merkel Draws Public Ire as She 'Blocked Bid to Secure More COVID Vaccine', Report Says
    UK Pledges $6.2 bn in Grants to Businesses After Announcing New COVID-19 Lockdown
    talkRADIO Banned by YouTube After Airing Criticisms of COVID-19 Lockdown
    Tags:
    lockdown, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse