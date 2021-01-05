Register
15:06 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Pledges $6.2 bn in Grants to Businesses After Announcing New COVID-19 Lockdown

    © REUTERS / Jacob King
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/32/1079583283_0:203:3071:1931_1200x675_80_0_0_a468a21fc23a432940ca92d998727457.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101051081658247-uk-pledges-62-bn-in-grants-to-businesses-after-announcing-new-covid-19-lockdown/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's Treasury announced on Tuesday earmarking 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) in grants for businesses to cushion the blow from the new lockdown.

    On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson locked down England due to the surge in COVID-19 cases that was caused by the virus' mutation. Scotland also declared a temporary lockdown, while Wales and Northern Ireland are under the highest level of restrictions, practically equivalent to a lockdown.

    "This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement last night that these business will be closed until at least February half-term in order to help control the virus, and, together with the wide range of existing support, provides them with certainty through the Spring period," the Treasury said in a press release.

    Grants up to 9,000 pounds will be available to retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in all parts of the country that will have to shut down during the lockdown — according to the press release, they count at least 600,000, which anchors the financial support package at 4 billion pounds.

    A man wearing a British union flag face mask walks past a coronavirus advice sign outside a bank in Glasgow the morning after stricter lockdown measures came into force for Scotland, Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021. Further measures were put in place Tuesday as part of lockdown restrictions in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Milligan
    Fresh Lockdown Measures in UK May Last Until March, Cabinet Minister Says

    A separate fund of 594 million pounds was earmarked for all other affected businesses and an additional 1.1 billion discretionary grant funding for local authorities to be invested in local support grants of up to 3,000 pounds per month, according to the press release.

    "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen," UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying.

    While the press release names mid-February as the tentative time the lockdown would be lifted, UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove said earlier on Tuesday that the restrictions would stay in place at least until March. This is the third lockdown for England.

    Tags:
    vaccination, UK Treasury, lockdown, COVID-19, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    War on the Pandemic: Mass Anti-Coronavirus Vaccination Campaigns Around the World
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse