03:10 GMT05 January 2021
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Southampton's Danny Ings scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

    English Premier League Won't Be Suspended During Third National Lockdown in UK

    © AP Photo / Noami Baker
    UK
    by
    0 10
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081650281_0:49:3025:1750_1200x675_80_0_0_9e5e775b9c83f5b7a2743bb522485f53.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101051081649954-english-premier-league-wont-be-suspended-during-third-national-lockdown-in-uk/

    On Monday, British PM Boris Johnson announced the introduction of a third national lockdown due to the surge of daily new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the new mutated strain of the virus, said to be 70 percent more contagious than the original, raging across the country.

    The English football championship, as well as English Premier League, and other top-tier professional sporting events in the UK will not be suspended despite a national lockdown, according to the new COVID-19 guidance.

    According to the guidance on the UK government's website, participants of "elite" competitions will be allowed to train and participate in tournaments.

    "Some of these businesses and places will also be permitted to be open for a small number of exempt activities. ... [including permissions] for elite sports persons to train and compete (in indoor and outdoor sports facilities), and professional dancers and choreographers to work (in fitness and dance studios)", the guidance reads. 

    For non-professional players, both young and adult, the games and training have been suspended, except for organized outdoor training for disabled persons. And for those who exercise, the restrictions prescribe to limit their activities to once a day outside but within their local area, or with one person from another household only.

    All indoor and outdoor leisure facilities will remain closed under lockdown, which includes gyms, swimming pools, non-professional dance studios, golf courses and others.

    In March last year, the English Premier League season was suspended for several months due to the coronavirus.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Chase Farm Hospital to view the vaccination programme, in north London, Britain January 4, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK PM Johnson Announces Third National Lockdown as New Strain Runs Riot
    Due to the lockdown starting Tuesday, English schools are switching to remote work, only children of "critical workers", such as doctors, social workers, firefighters, police officers, couriers, salespeople, and others will be allowed to go to schools. Residents of the region are allowed to leave their homes only for a walk, to the doctor or the store. People with severe chronic illnesses are advised not to leave their households at all.

    According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, on Monday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the seventh day in a row, despite the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in late December.

    In total, the UK has registered more than 2.7 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and over 75,500 related deaths. 

    British football, football game, football, English Premier League, Boris Johnson, lockdown, coronavirus, life under COVID-19 quarantine, COVID-19, UK
    Julian Assange's Extradition Denied by UK Judge: Supporters of Wikileaks' Co-Founder Rally in London
    'Brother' From Another Mother
    'Brother' From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
