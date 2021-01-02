Register
15:32 GMT02 January 2021
    British European Parliament member Nigel Farage leaves the hemicycle after addressing European lawmakers during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

    So Long to EU: Nigel Farage Predicts Collapse of European Union in '10 Years' Time'

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    Mr Farage, long seen as one of the chief architects of the political movement that led to the UK’s departure from the EU, has long argued that the bloc is unfit for purpose. Now, following Brexit, he has said that he believes other member states will make a bolt for the door from Brussels.

    Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has prophesied the demise of the European Union within the next 10 years on the heels of the UK’s departure from the European Union.

    In an interview with LBC Britain, the staunchly pro-Brexit leader proclaimed that, “I don’t think there will be a European Union in 10 years’ time.”

    Mr Farage went on to say that the UK has “set the standard” and that in “a year or two" we will see the same sentiment that fuelled Brexit in “a lot more mainstream opinion across European politics.”

    “What people will come to understand including the younger generation is that the point about being independent is that democracy is vibrant and becomes real. We will really be in charge when we vote in general elections of laws that directly effect us. I really do not see that being reversed, at least I hope not,” Mr Farage said.

    The Brexit campaign veteran pointed to Italy, Poland and Hungary as being among the prime Eurosceptic nations that may bring about the downfall of Brussels’ unionist project.

    “The bitterness, division the agony of the last four and a half years of much of our establishment trying to overturn the democratic will of the people, that is over. Just look at what is happening in Brussels, the Polish and the Hungarians vetoed the budget. You have got a Eurozone that is driving the south into deeper and deeper poverty. I think at some point Italy will just have to leave that Eurozone.”

    While he declared that in the case of the UK, “the Brexit wars are over,” Mr Farage also stressed that he had wished the UK pursued the option of a no-deal Brexit.

    “I would have much rather gone for no deal, accepted the short-term pain and been freed in every way from everything from these dreadful people in the European Commission. But I knew in practical terms that was never going to happen because it would have reopened the split within the Conservative Party … So the good thing about this deal is number one it is not an EU treaty, that is great news. Number two it actually ends the Brexit wars."

    The UK ceased following EU rules at 23:00 GMT on December 31, following the coming into force of new travel, trade, immigration and security arrangements as part of the country’s departure from the EU. Just after, Prime Minister Boris Johnson triumphantly declared that the UK had “freedom in our hands” and the ability to do things “differently and better” now the long Brexit process was over.

    European Union, United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, Brexit
