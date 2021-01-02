Prince Harry Claimed to No Longer Be Speaking Proper Royal English

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expressed their positive wishes for the New Year on their Archewell website alongside a holiday special of their new Spotify podcast. Quite a few, however, paid attention not only to the crucial message the couple tried to convey, but also the way Harry made himself heard.

Just days before the first anniversary of their bombshell announcement to step down as senior royals, the Sussexes released the first episode of their Archewell Audio podcast, and some listeners argue that Harry’s English no longer features notable Received Pronunciation, commonly referred to as RP. Some believe his current manner is nothing short of British Estuary, or even an American accent.

“He’s gone a little Estuary English, no?” BBC presenter Sangita Myska assumed, while social behaviour and body language expert Judi James suggested the Duke of Sussex’s accent is “pretty much mid-everything: mid-Atlantic, mid-London and mid-Estuary English”, She added, though that at times he “would probably sound right in the Queen Vic in Eastenders”.

“Describing the podcast as ‘Our tweny-tweny holiday special’, Harry drops the second ‘t’ in ‘twenty’ in a verbal slurring that sounds either American or South London, although the ‘holiday special’ wording probably places it in the US”, Ms James remarked.

© REUTERS / POOL Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cheer during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain March 5, 2020

Estuary English, which is traditionally linked to the working class’ manner of speech, derives from areas along the River Thames and its estuary, frequently overlapping with cockney, famously portrayed, for instance, in English classic literature like Bernard Shaw’s “My Fair Lady”.

Spotify announced earlier this month that it had inked a multi-year deal with the ex-senior royals to produce a string of podcasts on socially relevant topics, with the couple saying they hope to use their brainchild "to build community through shared experiences, narratives and values”.

The very first podcast on 29 December, which came months after they settled in Santa Barbara and was dedicated to the impact of the 2020 pandemic, initially joined the Spotify listings only in 17th place, behind Deep Sleep Sounds, which uses ocean sounds to help people fall asleep, and The Wall Street Journal’s podcast. But it did manage to later boost its rating and reach seventh spot, according to the Express. It currently ranks 11th, Chartable.com says.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited a string of celebrities and activists to speak on their podcast, pop icon Sir Elton John and TV host James Corden among them.

Separately, the couple, who last year also secured a deal with Netflix to jointly work on documentaries, published a “letter for 2021” on their Archewell website in which they shared their wishes for a better world.

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike”, they pointed out.

En Route to Fully Independent Lives

8 January will be the first anniversary of Meghan and Harry’s shock announcement to quit their senior royal functions. Soon after January 2020, Harry went to the so-called Sandringham Summit, where he hashed out the details on his plan with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William. However, they didn’t formally step down until March 2020, when they first moved to Vancouver Island, Canada, before making their mind to lead “personally and financially independent lives” in America.

© AP Photo / Henk Kruger Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019.

This means that in less than three months the couple will have reached the end of their 12-month transition period, during which they are being supported by Duchy of Cornwall coffers. After that, they will reportedly be making their living in an entirely self-sufficient way.