Register
15:17 GMT02 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday, April 25, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex leaves the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, in London

    Prince Harry Claimed to No Longer Be Speaking Proper Royal English

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107900/96/1079009662_0:54:2836:1648_1200x675_80_0_0_ec76b1323e5359a099156d6167639839.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101021081632181-prince-harry-claimed-to-no-longer-be-speaking-proper-royal-english/

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expressed their positive wishes for the New Year on their Archewell website alongside a holiday special of their new Spotify podcast. Quite a few, however, paid attention not only to the crucial message the couple tried to convey, but also the way Harry made himself heard.

    Just days before the first anniversary of their bombshell announcement to step down as senior royals, the Sussexes released the first episode of their Archewell Audio podcast, and some listeners argue that Harry’s English no longer features notable Received Pronunciation, commonly referred to as RP. Some believe his current manner is nothing short of British Estuary, or even an American accent.

    “He’s gone a little Estuary English, no?” BBC presenter Sangita Myska assumed, while social behaviour and body language expert Judi James suggested the Duke of Sussex’s accent is “pretty much mid-everything: mid-Atlantic, mid-London and mid-Estuary English”, She added, though that at times he “would probably sound right in the Queen Vic in Eastenders”.

    “Describing the podcast as ‘Our tweny-tweny holiday special’, Harry drops the second ‘t’ in ‘twenty’ in a verbal slurring that sounds either American or South London, although the ‘holiday special’ wording probably places it in the US”, Ms James remarked.

    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cheer during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain March 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cheer during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain March 5, 2020

    Estuary English, which is traditionally linked to the working class’ manner of speech, derives from areas along the River Thames and its estuary, frequently overlapping with cockney, famously portrayed, for instance, in English classic literature like Bernard Shaw’s “My Fair Lady”.

    Spotify announced earlier this month that it had inked a multi-year deal with the ex-senior royals to produce a string of podcasts on socially relevant topics, with the couple saying they hope to use their brainchild "to build community through shared experiences, narratives and values”.

    The very first podcast on 29 December, which came months after they settled in Santa Barbara and was dedicated to the impact of the 2020 pandemic, initially joined the Spotify listings only in 17th place, behind Deep Sleep Sounds, which uses ocean sounds to help people fall asleep, and The Wall Street Journal’s podcast. But it did manage to later boost its rating and reach seventh spot, according to the Express. It currently ranks 11th, Chartable.com says.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited a string of celebrities and activists to speak on their podcast, pop icon Sir Elton John and TV host James Corden among them.

    Separately, the couple, who last year also secured a deal with Netflix to jointly work on documentaries, published a “letter for 2021” on their Archewell website in which they shared their wishes for a better world.

    “We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike”, they pointed out.

    En Route to Fully Independent Lives

    8 January will be the first anniversary of Meghan and Harry’s shock announcement to quit their senior royal functions. Soon after January 2020, Harry went to the so-called Sandringham Summit, where he hashed out the details on his plan with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William. However, they didn’t formally step down until March 2020, when they first moved to Vancouver Island, Canada, before making their mind to lead “personally and financially independent lives” in America.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Henk Kruger
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019.

    This means that in less than three months the couple will have reached the end of their 12-month transition period, during which they are being supported by Duchy of Cornwall coffers. After that, they will reportedly be making their living in an entirely self-sufficient way.

    Related:

    Piers Morgan Berates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Their Attitude to Coronavirus Pandemic
    Salesman in Disguise: Prince Harry Reportedly Got Mistaken For a Christmas Tree Vendor
    Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release 'Holiday Special' Podcast
    Tags:
    Spotify, Podcast, business, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle, UK, 31 December 2020.
    World Celebrates New Year Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse