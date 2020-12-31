The Sussexes' Podcast is Climbing in the UK Chart After Being Beaten by 'Deep Sleep' Show

The former senior royals have previously signed a money-promising deal with Spotify to produce a series of podcasts to "build community through shared experiences”. The numbers involved haven’t been declassified but the deal is rumoured to be worth around £30 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long-anticipated Archewell podcast hopped off at a lower pace than some may have expected. When unveiled on Tuesday, it charted at just 17th place in Spotify’s listings for the UK - below a ‘Deep Sleep Sounds’ podcast which helps parents put their babies to sleep, according to the Mirror observers.

However, the Archewell Audio, which featured some big names, including Elton John and James Corden, has made some big advances since then.

It rose by ten positions in the UK segment of Spotify by Thursday, landing in the seventh spot, just below BBC Radio 4’s ‘Grounded with Louis Thereoux’.

‘Deep Sleep Sounds’, meanwhile, retained its solid 14th position.

I wish these 2 babies went to sleep — Fineus Fin #CancelNetflixPaedophilia (@Fineus) December 31, 2020

Meghan and Harry’s first podcast, part of a rumoured £30 million deal with Spotify (although the exact sum remains a mystery) has also featured one voice that many were particularly eager to hear – that of the couple’s one-year-old baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who also made a guest appearance during the show.

Repeating after his dad, he muttered a “Happy New Year” message accompanied by a short giggle, melting a lot of hearts. Many also could not help but spot that the one-year-old, who has now spent half of his life in North America, has an American accent.

He was schooling his dad on how to say 'new' the American way and he managed to anticipate and say 'year' before Harry. So cute. — Victoria Dzifa Dorcoo (@DzifaDorcoo) December 29, 2020

It is not surprising, bearing in mind that the couple made a move to Los Angeles via Canada back in March, after announcing two months before that they would step down from their senior royal positions to live a “financially independent” life. It’s not like they have been left without funds – in September the streaming giant Netflix announced that it had secured a deal with the couple to produce family-themed shows and movies. The contract, which reportedly caused some hard feelings in Buckingham Palace, is rumoured to be worth between $100-150 million.