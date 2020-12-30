Register
18:31 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain December 24, 2020. Picture taken December 24, 2020

    Ofcom Gets Hundreds of Complaints Over Queen's 'Deepfake' Clip Featuring Megxit & TikTok Dance

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081612410_0:98:3087:1835_1200x675_80_0_0_9ded2ed568728ac23a58df8865800675.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012301081612492-ofcom-gets-hundreds-of-complaints-over-queens-deepfake-clip-featuring-megxit-tiktok-dance-/

    Britain's Channel 4 is known for its love of alternative Christmas messages from personalities other than Queen Elizabeth II, as tradition dictates. This year, the broadcaster decided to employ the powers of "deepfake" – and some think it was a little too close to the bone.

    British communications regulator Ofcom has confirmed that it has received 214 complaints about Channel 4’s “deepfake” video of the Queen delivering an alternative Christmas message on 25 December.

    “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate,” an Ofcom spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

    The video of the CGI "Queen" – in reality played by Debra Stephenson – attracted strong criticism even before it was aired on Christmas Day. The preview for the clip divided the net, with some viewers calling the broadcaster’s move “offensive” and “ill-advised,” while others applauded the “genius” idea to highlight misinformation.

    The UK’s top Brexiteer Nigel Farage reacted to the prospect of the Queen's doppelgänger holding court during Channel 4’s holiday broadcast on Twitter, writing “how dare they."

    But when the alternative festive greeting was finally unveiled, it raised even more eyebrows. The deepfake monarch made jibes at her grandson Prince Harry and his Hollywood wife Meghan Markle, as well as taking aim at her second son, Prince Andrew, who has been accused of failing to cooperate with US prosecutors over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    “One thing that has sustained many of us is our families, which is why I was so saddened by the departure of Harry and Meghan,” the fake Queen said.

    “There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians,” she added, as the camera panned around a digital version of Buckingham Palace, featuring portraits of the Sussexes and the Duke of York.

    “But at least I still have my beloved Andrew close by, it seems unlikely he'll be heading to North America anytime soon."

    The clip ends with the monarch performing a bizarre TikTok dance, offering some words about trust, and warning viewers about believing everything they see and hear. The video then reveals it is indeed Stephenson pulling the strings. 

    Despite the uproar sparked by the parody and hundreds of complaints, many still found the channel’s take on the royal Christmas message hilarious and “more real” than the actual Queen’s broadcast that aired on the BBC the same day.

    Tags:
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, Deepfakes, Buckingham Palace, Queen, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse