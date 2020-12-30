Register
15:29 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Question Period at the House of Commons in London, Britain December 9, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. IMAGE MUST NOT BE ALTERED

    UK MPs Approve Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU as Boris Johnson Gets All Churchillian

    © REUTERS / ©UK Parliament/JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081611715_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d93b3bd985902ec13a08df68bf44cc12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012301081611481-uk-mps-approve-post-brexit-trade-deal-with-eu-as-boris-johnson-gets-all-churchillian/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written a biography of Winston Churchill, his political hero. But unlike Churchill, Johnson’s biggest challenge has not come from a Nazi warmonger but from opponents of Brexit and then a pandemic.

    MPs have voted 521-73 in favour of the post-Brexit trade deal which Boris Johnson negotiated.

    The only MPs to vote against it were the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Nationalists, while a handful of Remainers in the Labour Party abstained.

    Mr Johnson told a specially convened sitting of parliament, Britain should work "hand in glove" with the EU while retaining her own sovereignty.

    He said: "Brexit is not an end but a beginning. The responsibility now rests with all of us to make the best use of the powers that we regain, the tools that we've taken back into our hands."

    ​His speech had echoes of one made by his hero, wartime prime minister Winston Churchill who famously said after the second battle of El Alamein in 1942: “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. but it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

    What Labour Politicians Said

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ordered his MPs to vote for the deal but Tonia Antoniazzi, a Welsh Labour MP, tweeted that she would be abstaining and had therefore resigned as a Parliamentary Private Secretary. It is the second time Antoniazzi - whose father is of Italian origin - has resigned over Brexit.

    ​The trade deal was finally agreed on Christmas Eve after months of tortuous negotiations, and on Wednesday, 30 December, the British government is hoping to sign the deal with the EU.

    ​But after the MPs vote, the bill will have to be approved by the House of Lords and may not become law until around midnight.

    It will mean more than US$1 trillion of trade between the UK and the EU can continue without the need for tariffs.

    Conservative MP Bill Cash welcomed it and said Mr Johnson had rescued Britain's democracy from four decades of "subjugation" to the EU.

    ​He added: "Like Alexander the Great, Boris has cut the Gordian knot."

    In an interview with the BBC, Mr Johnson said Britain critics had said "you couldn't have free trade with the EU unless you conformed with the EU's laws...that that was having your cake and eating it" but added: "That has turned out not to be true. I want you to see that this is a cakeist treaty."

    But the deal has fallen short of satisfying many MPs.

    Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the deal would "undermine our children's future" and the SNP's leader in the House of Commons, Ian Blackford, said Scotland's fishing industry had been "betrayed."

    Tags:
    European Union, Winston Churchill, Boris Johnson, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse