Register
04:20 GMT29 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British navy vessel HMS Montrose escorts another ship

    'Global Britain': How Will the UK Play Its 'Sovereignty Card' on the World Stage Post-Brexit?

    © AP Photo / UK Ministry of Defence
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107794/65/1077946503_0:0:2972:1673_1200x675_80_0_0_c5ae18ac72918d18053fff0483084af6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012291081591329-global-britain-how-will-the-uk-play-its-sovereignty-card-on-the-world-stage-post-brexit/

    The Brexit trade deal, which has been unanimously endorsed by European ambassadors in Brussels, is due to be voted on in the House of Commons on 30 December, just a day before the Brexit transition period expires. British academics have explained what goals the UK will pursue after closing the door on the EU.

    From 1 January 2021, Britain will be on its own, which begs the question: what role will the UK play on the world stage in the post-Brexit era.

    Following the 2016 Brexit referendum, Policy Exchange – a British influential think tank – outlined the UK's foreign policy after Brexit. The think tank emphasised that many of the country's objectives will remain unchanged and it will continue to be a member of international organisations including the UN, G7, NATO, "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing group, Commonwealth, and "broader network of strong alliances across the world." At the same time the paper argued that Brexit will not lead to isolationism" or “little Englanderism,” stressing that the UK should pursue an active role in global affairs.

    Post-Brexit Britain Will Stick to Old Alliances

    Britain will continue to stick to its fundamental foreign policy objectives but will have a greater national autonomy and flexibility in decision-making, says Inderjeet Parmar, an international relations expert and professor of International Politics at City University.

    "Europe, and European powers, including the EU, will remain fundamental to UK foreign and defence policy," the professor says. "NATO remains fundamental to the US and UK security strategy and includes all the major EU states. The EU is a powerful economic and commercial 'power' with a foreign policy agenda for a greater global role, so the UK will not drift far from it in principle; it also broadly shares a European civilisational set of values in world affairs."

    At the same time, Britain will remain embedded in the Anglophone "Five Eyes" group, comprising the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, Parmar notes, stressing that "this will remain very important as another source of UK power and influence and of the Anglo-Saxon states in world affairs."

    Touching upon the UK-US "special relationship," the professor does not rule out that London may "loosen a little" from the US, "especially if the US is too unilateral and coercive." Still, Washington and London remain tied on major foreign policy objectives, nuclear agreements, and NATO, and share a globalist mindset too, he highlights.

    "The clearly stated intention of the [UK] government is to create a ‘global Britain,’" says Wyn Grant, professor of international politics at Warwick University. "It may be that at the back of the government’s mind is the 1950s model of Britain at the centre of three overlapping circles: relations with Europe; with the United States; and with the Commonwealth, or more specifically the ‘Anglosphere’ countries."

    The observers also expect Britain to continue playing an important role in the Middle East, especially in the Persian Gulf region, and will try to expand its influence in Latin America.

    Freight lorries and goods vehicles are pictured parked in a paring lot near the Port of Dover in in Dover, Kent, on the south east coast of England on December 21, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Freight lorries and goods vehicles are pictured parked in a paring lot near the Port of Dover in in Dover, Kent, on the south east coast of England on December 21, 2020

    Britain's Pivot to Indo Asia Pacific Region

    At the same time, London is seeking to bolster ties with Asia-Pacific economies. Earlier this year the UK government signalled its intent to enter the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), an "updated" version of the Obama-era Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Currently the free trade pact includes Canada and 10 other countries in the Asia-Pacific: Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. No 10 listed three major reasons for the move:

    ·         The first is securing increased trade and investment opportunities that will help the British economy overcome the unprecedented challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ·         Second, to help the UK diversify its trading links and supply chains, and in doing so increase the country's economic security at a time of uncertainty.

    ·         The third is to help Britain secure its standing in the world and advance its long-term interests.

    It's expected that Britain will submit an application to join a major regional free trade pact in early 2021.

    There's an aspiration to deepen relations with the countries of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, Grant notes, singling out India and Japan, in particular. In late October, Britain and Japan formally inked a "ground-breaking" free trade deal (FTA), which will take effect on 1 January 2021. For its part, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has recently urged New Delhi to sign a memorandum of understanding for a FTA with the UK when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the country next month, according to The Financial Express.

    Meanwhile, China "remains a key economy for European, UK, and US trade, investments, and finances," points out Parmar.

    "Hence, it will mean the UK will likely want to gain advantage after Brexit and worry less about US worries about China", the professor suggests, referring to the Sino-American trade war erupted under the Trump administration. "This will loosen the relationship with each seeking tactical economic advantage within the broader security anxieties. But China and the US and UK are too interdependent to go their separate ways, including on global issues such as climate change and the pandemic."
    A member of staff stands behind flags as officials arrive for the UK-China High Level Financial Services Roundtable at the Bank of China head office building in Beijing on July 22, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / DAMIR SAGOLJ
    A member of staff stands behind flags as officials arrive for the UK-China High Level Financial Services Roundtable at the Bank of China head office building in Beijing on July 22, 2016

    The UK and the Liberal International order

    Although the UK has broken up with the European economic bloc, "there are limits to the extent to which any country can have an independent foreign policy in today’s world," opines Grant.

    "To some extent the UK has been punching above its weight", he suggests. "Although the main US focus will be on the Pacific, the UK will have to pay significant attention to its agenda, particularly if it wants a trade deal. The UK may be able to act independently of the EU on certain issues, but will have to pay regard to the EU’s priorities. Apart from anything else, most EU member states are also in NATO."

    Nevertheless, Britain "has the opportunity to have a less dependent foreign policy in a liberal world order that is loosening since the 1970s at least," argues Parmar.

    The crux of the matter is that it was largely the US and the UK who established the pillars of the liberal international order after the Second World War, Parmar explains. This order has proven to be efficient and is now "broader and covers elites from the global south whose economies are more integrated but who lack institutional influence in international institutions dominated by the western powers." Although Trump's "America First" and Brexit in some way came in contradiction with the liberal international order, "neither really challenges the fundamentals of world power that has integrated most of the world's states and elites into it," he concludes.

    Related:

    Johnson Says UK, EU Look Forward to Formal Ratification of Post-Brexit Deal
    Germany to Back Post-Brexit Trade Deal in European Council, Official Says
    Spain Vows to Keep Sovereignty Claim Over Gibraltar in Spite of EU Reaching Brexit Deal With UK
    Tags:
    European Union, Persian Gulf, Gulf States, Middle East, Japan, India, China, Commonwealth of Nations, ASEAN, Five Eyes, US, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse