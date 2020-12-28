UK Foreign Secretary Slams China for Not Allowing British Diplomats to Attend Shenzhen 12 Trial

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has condemned Beijing for refusing to allow diplomats from the UK and other countries to attend the trial over the "Shenzhen 12" activist group. He further accused Chinese authorities of denying the defendants access to "lawyers of their choosing" and said that such actions raise "serious questions about access to legal counsel in mainland China."
"We expect China to uphold the rule of law and conduct trials in a fair and transparent manner, consistent with the basic requirements of international human rights law", Raab said in a statement.
Raab also slammed Beijing for conducting the trial "in secret" on 28 December and giving Shenzhen 12 members only three-days’ notice prior to it.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)