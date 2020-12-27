Christmas Blackouts and Flood Warning: Storm Bella Hits Britain, Forcing Hundreds to Flee - Photos

Storm Bella hit the UK overnight, unleashing heavy rains and winds across Wales and southern England. Mass blackouts were registered in the Plymouth and Truro areas, as well as in Bristol and Bath. Yellow warnings (for rain) and amber warnings (for intense rains and disruptive winds) have been issued across the whole of the United Kingdom.
Authorities also declared two "threat to life" flood notices.
Multiple photos and videos, shared by people online, show the devastating power of the storm.
QT22 🚔 Storm Bella 🌪💨 has played havoc on Essex's roads tonight, severe Flooding 🌊and Fallen trees have caused several RTC's, please drive to the conditions, this driver found the Armco wins every time, thankfully not injured. @EP_RPU_South pic.twitter.com/p9IEulhas7— BLUE ROCKET 🚀 (@BlueRocket77) December 27, 2020
The horses knew what was going on.#StormBella #StormHour pic.twitter.com/dW3BacNY9n— JAKE (@JAKES_PHOTOS) December 27, 2020
Streets turn to rivers with Storm Bella #StormBella #floods #heavyrain pic.twitter.com/bZtBuQl9y9— Scott (@scott180142) December 27, 2020
Many Britons, however, preferred to joke about the "bad weather", sharing classic memes about the raging storm.
Thanks #StormBella its not like I needed any sleep really. I'm going to be a walking zombie at work. pic.twitter.com/eJEYTg36AB— Jacky (@Buttersmith) December 27, 2020
Aldington Kent right now.#stormbella pic.twitter.com/hFTDCJBC2H— Chizzy 22 (@Cheech69670973) December 27, 2020
#StormBella wreaks havoc across #London absolute carnage!!! pic.twitter.com/ukz414izuk— Keep it real like Ian Beale (@narkyb1) December 27, 2020
