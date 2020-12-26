Register
07:53 GMT26 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Priti Patel, the United Kindom's Secretary of State for International Development speaks at the closing of the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, September 17, 2016

    Priti Patel Vows More Secure UK Borders as EU Envoys Briefed on 1,250-Page Brexit Trade Deal

    © AFP 2020 / Geoff Robins
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012261081572765-priti-patel-vows-more-secure-uk-borders-as-eu-envoys-briefed-on-1250-page-brexit-trade-deal/

    In mid-December, the UK government unveiled its 2025 Border Strategy, touted by London as a blueprint that would help the government turn Britain into a country with the most effective frontier in the world.

    Home Secretary Priti Patel has pledged to strengthen British borders, saying the recently concluded EU-UK trade deal would authorise "firmer checks" on entry to the country.

    Despite reports that Britain ruled out leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in line with the agreement, Patel promised more government efforts to prevent foreign offenders from using ECHR provisions in order to dodge deportation.

    "I'm immensely proud of the comprehensive package of capabilities we've agreed with the EU. It means both sides have effective tools to tackle serious crime and terrorism, protecting the public and bringing criminals to justice", she underscored.

    The statement comes as the Daily Mail cited an unnamed EU source as saying that a security cooperation agreement, which is part of the London-Brussels trade deal, stipulates the UK not scrapping the European human rights laws.  

    "In our negotiation we wanted it to be clear that cooperation in this matter will be subject to the condition that the UK will continue to adhere to this convention, and that we will be able to invoke this convention in the international courts in the UK. So, this is now clearly stated in the agreement", the source claimed.

    Although London will still have access to major European security agencies and databases to contain cross-border crime and terrorism, Brussels, for its part, warned that "direct, real-time access" to sensitive information will stop next year, according to a copy of the EU-UK trade deal obtained by the Daily Mail.

    The deal specifically envisages Britain quitting the EU's key security agency Interpol, as well as the European Arrest Warrant system and the bloc's Schengen Information System II, which was repeatedly checked by US police in 2019.

    UK Unveils New Border Strategy

    The developments followed the British government publishing its 2025 Border Strategy in mid-December, which was described by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove as a document that "lays the groundwork to realising our ambition of having the most effective border in the world by 2025".

    "As the Brexit transition period ends, the UK will seize this once in a lifetime opportunity to transform our borders, making them smarter and more secure", he added.

    Patel, at the time said the end of the 11-month transition period means the UK "will be free to seize the opportunities that come with being a sovereign nation once again".

    Barnier Briefs EU Envoys on London-Brussels Trade Deal

    In the latest development, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has briefed ambassadors from the bloc's 27 countries on details of the Brexit deal, which is believed to contain about 1,250 pages.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    EU-UK Deal Comes at Price for London, But Brexit Benefits May Exceed Expectations, Observers Say
    The envoys are due to reconvene on Monday to decide on the preliminary application of the agreement within days, amid reports about the European Parliament's readiness to greenlight the deal.

    On 24 December, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the UK-EU trade deal as "the biggest", saying that it would allow British goods "to be sold without tariffs in the EU market". The sides concluded the deal after protracted talks, involving impasses over a whole array of sensitive issues, including fisheries, competition rules, and mechanisms to settle trade disputes.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson 'Trolls' EU With Fish-Themed Tie as Brexit Deal is Reached
    'Work Hand in Glove': Gibraltar Hopes UK and EU Will Strike Deal on Its Border After Brexit
    UK PM Boris Johnson Holds Press Conference After Brexit Deal Done
    Tags:
    security, border, trade deal, Brexit, EU, Priti Patel, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse