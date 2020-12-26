Birdwatcher Discovers 2000-Year-Old Celtic Gold Coins

A man, aged in his 50’s, discovered a treasure containing ancient Celtic coins while observing birds, according to the Daily Mail.
“After watching a dogfight between a buzzard and a pair of magpies, I stared down and spotted something lying in a bit of the deeply ploughed soil which ran around the edge of the field. I bent down and picked up what I thought was an old washer, rubbed it, and felt its thickness”, the man said.
The treasure happened to be in an urn containing around 1,300 Celtic gold coins, worth up to £650 each, valued at £845,000 in total (around $1mn). The coins supposedly date back to when Queen Boudicca of Britain's Celtic Iceni tribe launched a rebellion against the Roman Empire.
The man carried all the gold home in two supermarket carrier bags and then reached out to a local coroner’s office. It is now up to the coroner to decide whether the birdwatcher must offer to sell the treasure to a museum or keep it. Whatever the decision is, the man will have to share the rewards with the owner of the field where he found the treasure.
