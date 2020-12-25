Boris Johnson 'Trolls' EU With Fish-Themed Tie as Brexit Deal is Reached

London and Brussels have finally managed to find common ground, reaching a Brexit deal on Thursday. During a Christmas Eve press conference, Boris Johnson announced the successful resolution of the Brexit saga, addressing the main sticking point between his country and the bloc - the fisheries issue.
The deal is done. pic.twitter.com/zzhvxOSeWz— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2020
The British politician made the announcement while wearing a fish-themed tie, drawing the attention of eagle-eyed netizens.
Now, users are speculating if this was Johnson's way of trolling the EU after concluding the last-minute deal.
Boris Johnson 'trolls' EU with fish-print tie.— The Extra Summer Deputy (@Amity_PD) December 24, 2020
Larry Vaughn: I got that beat.#BrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/4D5V5lLbi6
The contrast between the press conferences was so depressing. Von der Leyen and Barnier all statesmanlike and sorry it had come to this. Johnson, well, just Johnson. The polar opposite. Wearing a fish tie and making jokes about sprouts.— Ned Go Grey (@gazza647) December 24, 2020
Has potentially the most important meeting of his, negotiating the sovereignty of his country.— DayneWBA (@UltimateDayneee) December 24, 2020
Wears a fish tie. https://t.co/MFWVPD4W0u
Could the fish tie in the victory pose by the PM indicate the the DUMBs around UK have finally been cleaned out 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MEw3C5KKTH— J.K The Sheriff (@JKTheSheriff1) December 24, 2020
Boris with the fish tie is just top tier banter. #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/qObEo2AhSK— Zac (@Average_Handle) December 24, 2020
The fisheries issue was one of the biggest stumbling blocks in the Brexit talks. Britain demanded that the value of the fish EU boats catch in UK waters should be curtailed by 60% - something the EU deemed as completely unacceptable, with the UK considering it an issue of sovereignty.
During the announcement, Johnson promised a "prodigious" increase in fishing catches that the UK would now be allowed to keep. According to Downing Street, under the deal 25% of the value of the catch by European fleets in UK waters will be "repatriated".
