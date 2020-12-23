Register
16:54 GMT23 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Travellers walk with their luggage at King's Cross station, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020.

    Second, 'More Transmissible' Mutation of Coronavirus Detected in UK, Health Secretary Says

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    133
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081533565_0:104:3072:1832_1200x675_80_0_0_d7d57dce944a4af52dc3df531e485bd0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012231081550666-second-more-transmissible-mutation-of-coronavirus-detected-in-uk-health-secretary-says/

    Britain is already moving to widen lockdowns in connection with the emergence of a separate new strain of COVID-19 identified in southeast England last week. That strain is said to be more transmissible, but no more severe than the original virus.

    UK health authorities identified a second mutated strain of the coronavirus on Wednesday, with Secretary of Health Matt Hancock saying it appears to have arrived in the country from South Africa.

    "We've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK," Hancock told reporters. "This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the [earlier reported] new variant that's been discovered in the UK," the minister said.

    Hancock said the new cases have been quarantined, as have anyone who have came into close contact with them. He instructed people who have recently traveled to South Africa to quarantine.

    The minister further indicated that more areas of the country, including much of east and southeast of England, will join tier 4 "stay at home" orders from Boxing Day, 26 December. The restrictions will be similar to those in place during lockdown, including closure of non-essential businesses, while people will only be allowed out to shop for food, exercise, and visit hospital. Those who can work remotely will also be made to do so. 

    Hancock also said he was "delighted" to inform Britons that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine had "submitted its full data package to the [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] for approval," with the process serving as "the next step toward a decision on the deployment of the vaccine, which is already being manufactured, including here in the UK."

    The health secretary said he does not know how long a complete vaccination roll-out will take.

    UK authorities are struggling to combat the first mutation of coronavirus, the existence of which was revealed to the public earlier this month. Hancock and other health officials have urged Britons to follow rules and "restrict social contact as much as is possible because this is deadly serious."

    Despite its more contagious nature, medical professionals have indicated that the mutated coronavirus is not any more dangerous than the original virus.

    Previously announced restrictions sparked a wave of protests in London, with 29 arrests made on Saturday as about 17,000 people gathered in Parliament Square to vent their anger

    Police officers wearing face masks stand guard during a protest opposed to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, in Trafalgar Square, London, 29 August, 2020
    © AP Photo / Yui Mok
    UK Police Ordered to Stop Mass Exodus From Tier 4 London Amid X-Mas Chaos Over New COVID Strain
    Public reaction to the news of the new soft lockdowns prompted Britain's transport secretary to announce the deployment of police at railway stations in London to discourage non-essential travel, with authorities warning that people travelling into and out of tier 4 areas may be fined if they don't have a good reason for travelling. 

    Major UK media have also reported that the government may introduce a full lockdown in the New Year in reaction to the original mutant strain of the virus.

    The government has taken heat over its coronavirus response measures recently after it was discovered that Mr. Hancock's neighbour won a 30 million pound contract to supply vials for COVID tests, despite no previous experience with the production of medical supplies. Hancock has denied any wrongdoing, suggesting he was not involved in issuing the award and saying it went through "the normal channels."
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    West Wing Evasion
    West Wing Evasion
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse