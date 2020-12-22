Register
16:01 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taxi

    Scottish Labour Leader Accuses Nicola Sturgeon and SNP of 'Short-Changing' Taxi Drivers

    © Photo : Kyoshi Masamune
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012221081539907-scottish-labour-leader-accuses-nicola-sturgeon-and-snp-of-short-changing-taxi-drivers/

    As the United Kingdom experiences a deepening coronavirus crisis after the discovery of a mutated strain in London, the devolved governments have introduced extra funding to transport workers to deal with losses experienced amid the shutdown.

    Richard Leonard accused the Scottish government on Tuesday of leaving taxi drivers in dire financial straits through a lack of support for the industry from Holyrood.

    The Scottish Labour leader said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon cheated Scottish cabbies out of much-needed income because of delays in grants being awarded and an insufficient amount of financial support.

    Answering a reply from Sturgeon, Leonard called the offer of a one-off £500 grant to Scottish cabbies “too little and too late” and said taxi drivers will face an “even bleaker Christmas” than before the post-holiday lockdown announcement over the weekend.

    He said that the delay in payments was adding “insult to injury” and urged the Scottish Government to match the funding made available by the Labour administration in Wales.

    "Nicola Sturgeon has short-changed Scotland's cabbies with an offer that is too little and too late," he said.

    He warned that it may be "possible that they will be called on again to ferry Covid-infected patients to and from hospitals, given the discovery of this new strain of the virus".

    "In light of this, it's simply not enough to offer cabbies facing these very real risks just £500", he added.

    Leonard continued, urging the First Minister to "fast-track this support so that cabbies get it as close to Christmas as possible, given the losses they are facing".

    "A failure to do the right thing here would be to let down Scotland's cabbies in the most difficult circumstances".

    In response to Leonard's initial letter, the First Minister said that the support has been delayed to prevent payments being duplicated after the announcement of a specific, £19 million financial injection for the industry.

     “I appreciate that the challenges facing this sector as a result of Covid-19 restrictions and regulations are particularly acute given the high fixed costs associated with operating and maintaining their vehicles".

    Sturgeon stressed that with the vaccine roll-out and "the promise that this brings of reopening our economy next year" the government has pledged to "support as many businesses and self-employed people through the difficult months that lie ahead and that includes taxi and private hire vehicle drivers".

    "The specifics of this funding package and how it will be delivered are to be set out in the coming days but it is intended to support taxi and private-hire drivers in meeting the fixed costs associated with operating their vehicles and other business expenses through the provision of a one-off grant of £500," she said.

    She admitted that funding would not be able to "make up for all the losses that businesses and self-employed people have and are experiencing as a result of Covid-19 constraints" but the additional financial support would "provide an important and much needed source of support for taxi drivers and others through the challenging months ahead".

    Taxi drivers in Northern Ireland are able to claim one-off grants of £1,500, while in Wales the industry has been offered £4,000 per-head.

    ​Leonard appeared to echo cab drivers' protests earlier in December outside the Scottish Parliament by opposing what they described as insufficient support during the coronavirus crisis.

    Led by the trade union, Unite the Union, outside Holyrood, the demonstrations came after a survey of 200 taxi drivers found that 30 percent were unable to access financial help throughout the pandemic and 80 percent have seen a loss of three-quarters of their income.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, SNP, Scottish Labour Party, Scotland, Taxi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse