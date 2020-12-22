UK GDP Rallies 16 Percent In Third Quarter As Pound Volatile Amid Brexit Talks, New COVID-19 Strain

The record figures comes amid challenges such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty due to Brexit, according to a report from Britain's statistics agency.

The gross domestic product for the United Kingdom rallied 16 percent from July to September compared to the year before, beating analyst expectations, a report from the Office of National Statistics revealed on Tuesday.

But it added the UK economy had plunged 8.6 percent from pre-crisis levels after major gains from Q2, tumbling the same amount each year for the same period.

Britain's recoveries had been noted in private and government consumption as well as business investment, despite being below pre-lockdown levels and measures due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, it read

The news comes amid a slump in the British pound following a surge earlier in December due to ongoing trade talks between London and Brussels, Reuters reported on Monday.

Britain's pound sterling also fell due to news of a new strain of coronavirus capable of spreading faster than previous ones.

Further headaches for London came after the pound dropped below $1.32 on Monday after the European Union closed its borders to the UK following news of the new strain, the report added.

Lorries have been blocked at the English channel following travel restrictions, including a suspension of air traffic in the UK, due to the new coronavirus strain, with France temporarily suspending freight transport from the UK.

The pound levelled off to $1.3385 on Tuesday morning, up from a 2.5 percent nosedive to $1.31 on Monday, but is expected to retreat further after Brussels rejected the UK's fishing demands, UK media reported. Analysts speculate that the currency will remain unstable as UK-EU talks agree on a Brexit deal amid the 31 December transition deadline and travel restrictions.