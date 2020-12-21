France Gives UK ‘Few More Days’ to Discuss Brexit Agreement as Johnson Says Gov't Ready for No-Deal

France will give the UK "a few more days to reach an agreement that respects our priorities and red lines", French junior EU affairs minister Clément Beaune was quoted by Reuters as saying.
The minister also said that major obstacles remain in negotiating fishing rules, with Britain's proposals viewed as unacceptable by France.
This comes as earlier on Monday, the UK Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, rejected the idea of calling for an extension to the Brexit transition period. He also urged Prime Minister Johnson to prove that he can keep his promise and "get Brexit done".
On Sunday, major UK media reported, citing government sources, that no deal was still the most likely scenario in the UK-EU talks.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)