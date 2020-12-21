New 'Highly Transmissible' COVID Strain is 'Probably Elsewhere Already', UK Transport Secretary Says

Earlier, the UK government practically locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by the new strain.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the new COVID-19 strain is already elsewhere.

He added that the UK is seeing these COVID-19 mutations faster than many countries but others will have these variants too.

In turn, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that it is possible that the new strain of COVID-19 is circulating in France but the strain has not been identified in the country yet.

"It is entirely possible that the virus is circulating in France," French health minister Olivier Veran said.

On Saturday, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other Sars-Cov-2 virus strains.

As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, many countries chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

The new coronavirus variant, which infects more easily but does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines, has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark, South Africa and Australia.