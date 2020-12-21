Register
06:31 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers wearing face masks stand guard during a protest opposed to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, in Trafalgar Square, London, 29 August, 2020

    UK Police Ordered to Stop Mass Exodus From Tier 4 London Amid X-Mas Chaos Over New COVID Strain

    © AP Photo / Yui Mok
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (257)
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080459366_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_924989d603ac158d2062185594211e1a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012211081522694-uk-police-ordered-to-stop-mass-exodus-from-tier-4-london-amid-x-mas-chaos-over-new-covid-strain/

    Saturday witnessed thousands of Londoners forming enormous queues at train stations, as people hurried to flee the British capital before midnight ahead of looming new "Tier 4" restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson a day earlier due to a new strain of COVID-19, which is believed to be more contagious.

    Police are being deployed to railway stations to discourage non-essential travel during the holidays and to deal with the fallout from the UK government’s last minute U-turn on Christmas gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the country’s Transport Police were “being deployed to ensure only those who need to take essential journeys can travel safely”, and urging people not go to stations unless they were permitted to travel, reported The Times.

    While ruling out roadblocks or the routine stopping of vehicles, warnings have been issued that extra officers will be deployed at railway stations and police will fine people for travelling in and out of tier 4 areas without a reasonable excuse.

    “It is incredibly important that people follow the guidance. Stay at home. Our focus must be stopping the spread of this virus, protecting lives and our NHS,” Shapps was quoted as saying.

    On the checking of vehicles, National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair, Martin Hewitt, said: “We will step up visibility to encourage the public to follow the rules. There is no intention to establish road blocks or routinely stop vehicles.”

    A view of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    'Mutant Virus' That Cancelled Christmas: What is Known About 'New Variant' of COVID Spreading in UK
    Chairman of UK Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy added: “At stations we will be deploying staff, announcements will make the law clear and extra officers are in place to ensure only essential journeys take place.”

    In Scotland, where the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, had earlier announced severe lockdown measures on Saturday, including a “strict travel ban” to or from other parts of the UK, police will patrol the border to enforce the measures.

    According to Iain Livingstone, chief constable of Police Scotland, “highly visible patrols” would “deter anyone who might be considering breaching travel restrictions”.

    Scenes of Chaos

    Boosted police numbers come as railway stations descended into chaos earlier after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that as of Sunday, Tier 4 restrictions were to be imposed for London and the southeast, the south-east and east of England, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and alarm triggered by a new strain of the virus spreading rapidly in the region.

    An electronic sign displays information as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    An electronic sign displays information as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020.

    While previously there were plans to allow cross-tier travel for household mixing for a period of up to five days during the Christmas holidays, the sudden U-turn by the UK government indefinitely prohibits non-essential travel out of the area as well as household mixing, including throughout the festive period.

    Saturday’s surprise announcement prompted people to undertake a last-ditch attempt to flee London before midnight, with vast queues seen at train stations.

    ​By 7pm, all online tickets from several London stations including Paddington, King’s Cross and Euston had been sold out.
    Heaving crowds could be seen waiting to board trains to Leeds at St Pancras station, according to footage posted on social media.

    London mayor Sadiq Khan slammed the scenes at London railway stations as a “direct consequence of the chaotic way the announcement was made”. However, he called on residents of the capital to observe the new stringent rules.

    “You may be taking that virus with you from London to your mum, dad, elderly relations… We now have a vaccine being rolled out, you can see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Khan.

    The country’s railway chiefs similarly blamed the social distancing collapse on the government’s announcement, which had caught people unawares.

    “We appreciate some of our services out of London on Saturday evening were much busier than normal and we are sorry for any inconvenience and discomfort caused to passengers. Clearly, the introduction of Tier 4 led to an unexpected surge in passengers wishing to travel before the further social and travel restrictions are introduced,” said East Midlands Railway.

    According to Edmund King, president of the Automobile Association (AA), within 90 minutes of Boris Johnson’s announcement of the looming new restrictions, people started hiring cars and taxis to try to escape London.

    “There are certainly elements of an exodus… It is almost like a wall is coming down around London and the southeast and some people are scrambling to save their Christmas,” the Daily Mail quoted him as saying.

    ‘Irresponsible Behaviour’

    As enforcement of new travel restrictions in London was downplayed to alleviate tensions, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that police were not being called upon to turn back drivers trying to leave the Tier 4 area.

    Nevertheless, when asked if the police would stop people travelling, he responded by saying he had conferred with the home secretary and “the British Transport Police’s responsibility is to police the transport system”. He added: “But I hope that this will be done by consent.”

    Hancock deplored as “totally irresponsible behaviour” the recent scenes of people rushing to catch trains before restrictions took effect.

    “The chief medical officer was absolutely clear that people should unpack their bags,” said the Health Secretary.

    “The best gift that you could give somebody this Christmas is to stay at home and not transmit the virus,” Sky News quoted Hancock as saying.

    Meanwhile as over 300,000 people live on the border of Tier 4, concerns have been raised whether the virus can be contained in the southeast, writes The Times.

    According to the outlet, 346,600 people live within a kilometre of the demarcation between the top tier and Tier 2 areas of the southeast. In the latter, the hospitality sector remains open.

    Tier 4

    Under tier 4 restrictions, non-essential shops, hairdressers, and leisure and entertainment venues must close. While a new “stay at home” message is introduced, all people who need to travel for education or childcare are exempt, and exercise is unlimited.

    In circumstances where people cannot work from home, they will be able to travel to work.

    However, under the measures, households are not allowed to mix. One person is allowed to meet with one other person outside in a public space. So-called ‘support bubbles’ and those meeting for childcare are exempt. Those who are deemed ‘clinically vulnerable’ should not go to work and should try to remain at home if possible.

    Tier 4 residents must not stay overnight away from home, and cannot travel abroad, which means that throughout the Christmas holidays, in London and the south-east, people must stay at home and must not meet up with other households.

    A huge crowd in London tube after new pandemic restrictions were announced by the UK government.
    © Photo : RaptorsFury
    A huge crowd in London tube after new pandemic restrictions were announced by the UK government.

    This comes as in the rest of England, the window for multiple households meeting has been reduced from a five-day window between 23 and 27 to just Christmas Day.

    ‘Mutant Pathogen’

    The reason for the government’s change of plan is a new strain of the virus, dubbed ‘VUI 202012/01', that appears to be no more lethal than the original Sars-CoV-2 but is much more transmissible.

    The name is derived from "Variant Under Investigation" and according to the first evaluations, the strain has a higher level of contagion.

    On Saturday, the WHO confirmed with a message on Twitter that it was in "close contact" with the UK health authorities over the issue.

    ​According to Patrick Vallance, the British government’s chief scientific adviser, the strain “moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant”, causing over 60% of infections in London by December.

    Susan Hopkins, of Public Health England, said that the variant was identified “in the middle of October from a sample taking in September”.

    According to Hopkins, officials first became concerned when “in early December while we were trying to understand why Kent and Medway continued to increase despite the national restrictions we found a cluster that was growing very fast and that had spread from the south of England into London and parts of Essex”, reported the BBC.

    European nations have responded by banning flights from the UK. Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium are all halting flights.

    Monday’s EU meeting will be discussing a coordinated response to the developments.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (257)

    Related:

    UK-EU Trade Talks: MPs Alarmed About London's 'Overall State of Readiness' for Brexit Transition End
    Johnson: London and Parts of Southeast England Will Go Into New Tier 4 Level of Covid Restrictions
    London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since The War' Ahead of Tier 4 Restrictions
    Britons Storm Out of London Amid Harsh Pandemic Restrictions - Photos, Videos
    29 Detained in London as Anti-Lockdown Protests Turn Violent - Videos
    Tags:
    Matt Hancock, London, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse