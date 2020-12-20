Register
22:44 GMT20 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    No-Deal Brexit Still ‘Likeliest Outcome’ as Another Deadline Passes

    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/14/1081521085_0:0:1981:1113_1200x675_80_0_0_9474db7a9775cd60b2683e5fd334454e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012201081521151-no-deal-brexit-still-likeliest-outcome-as-another-deadline-passes/

    British and European Union sources told local media that the two sides were no closer to a post-Brexit trade deal on Sunday evening, despite weeks of intensive negotiations. They said the EU demands that it must continue the agreement on UK fishing waters, a key sticking point, with France still unwilling to bend on the issue.

    The latest 'deadline' for a post-Brexit trade deal has passed with no agreement – with a British government minister indicating talks will run up to Christmas.

    But UK government sources told several media outlets on Sunday that no-deal was still the most likely outcome as the European Union (EU) refuses to shift on its demands for continued rights to most of the catch from UK fishing waters

    UK chief negotiator Lord David Frost looked pensive as he left the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, where the latest round of talks have been held, as the deadline set by the European Parliament expired.

    “No deal remains the likeliest outcome,” one British source told the Daily Express. “The EU have said that they have a deadline today. For our part, we are prepared to keep talking while it remains possible to agree a deal this year."

    Earlier, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News' Sophy Ridge the the EU had set a new deadline of Christmas for a deal – a far cry from Boris Johnson's cut-off point of October 15 for a draft agreement. But he also hinted that Brussels had not yet shifted significantly on the sticking points of fishing access and the so-called 'regulatory alignment'.

    If a deal was struck on Friday – Christmas Eve – Westminster MPs and European Parliament MEPs would likely have just three or four days to scrutinise and debate the text, then put it to a vote before the post-Brexit transition period expires at midnight on December 31.

    "I think we should keep talking, and we should come to a deal," Hancock said as the Sunday deadline loomed. "It's just so important that the EU side makes the changes that are needed."

    Hancock repeated that the UK was ready for an "Australia-style outcome" of leaving without a deal and trading with the bloc on World Trade Organisation terms.

    European Commission lead negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted on Sunday evening that talks were continuing. He insisted that the EU respect British sovereignty – despite its constant demand for the UK to follow EU rules and regulations post-Brexit, and hinted at continued insistence on a "lightning tariffs" penal mechanism that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's team has rejected.

    ​Barnier's comments appear to define the EU as a sovereign nation-state in its own right, rather than an association of sovereign nations. But he did not clarify how the British government's desire for a no-strings-attached free-trade deal infringed on Brussels' "sovereignty".

    One government source told the BBC that the EU was "still struggling to get the flexibility needed from member states" to cut a deal with the UK. France, where Barnier previously served as fisheries minister, has threatened to veto any agreement that does not include indefinite fishing access for its channel fleet. But Germany wants continued tariff-free access to the UK car market, its biggest export destination.

    "We need to get any deal right and based on terms which respect what the British people voted for," the source said. "We're continuing to try every possible path to an agreement, but without a substantial shift from the Commission we will be leaving on WTO terms on 31 December."

    Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Brexit Talks Allegedly 'Stuck' as New COVID Restrictions May Put 'Last-Minute' Pressure on Matter
    A Brussels source said there had been no progress in negotiations this week, despite direct telephone conversations between Johnson and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with French President Emmanuel Macron unwilling to transfer any more fishing quotas to the UK than the latest, rejected offer of 40 percent.

    “The stances of both sides haven't moved," the source said. Unless Boris Johnson decides to back down, then we are heading for a no deal over fish.”

    But a source predicted that New Year's Eve would not spell the end of negotiations, saying: “My guess is no deal with the potential of returning for talks after Christmas depending on public opinion in the UK”.

    Related:

    Brexit Talks in 'Serious Situation', Johnson Says as He Warns of No Deal
    'Very Little Time Left, Few Hours': EU's Barnier Says 'Possibility of Brexit Deal is Here'
    Austrian MEP Names Hungary and Poland as 'Brexit Suspects' Inside European Union
    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Matt Hancock, Ursula von der Leyen, David Frost, Michel Barnier, Boris Johnson, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse