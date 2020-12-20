29 Detained in London as Anti-Lockdown Protests Turn Violent - Videos

The Metropolitan Police have detained 29 people during anti-lockdown protests in London, according to law enforcement officials. The leader of the protest is facing a £10,000 fine. The police have also reported that several officers were injured during clashes with the demonstrators.
“The police have brought legal charges against three detained citizens, who are accused of violating restrictions on gatherings of more than two people. The three have also been accused of assaulting emergency service personnel”, a police report seen by Sputnik says.
Videos of the detentions and clashes have emerged on Twitter.
On Monday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that London and some other parts of southern England would on Wednesday move to Tier 3 restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The same day, around 16,500 people gathered in Parliament Square to protest the measures.
