Register
14:13 GMT20 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A group of people, thought to be migrants wait on a Border Force rib to come ashore at Dover marina in Kent, England after a small boat incident in the English Channel, Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020.

    Historic Data? More Than 37,000 Migrants Disappeared in UK Over Past 30 Years, Home Office Says

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080774863_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_adbb3f4e6b4ef4decf5a102e953ead5b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012201081518212-historic-data-more-than-37000-migrants-disappeared-in-uk-over-past-30-years-home-office-says/

    Over the last several years, thousands of migrants, mostly from war-stricken countries in Africa and the Middle East, have made the perilous journey across the English Channel from France, to arrive on British soil.

    At least 37,302 migrants living in the UK have disappeared over the past three decades, according to official figures released by the Home Office on Saturday.

    Commenting on the matter, a Home Office spokesperson that said that "while even one absconder is unacceptable, this is historic data that covers a period of over 30 years and many of these individuals have likely left the country".

    They pointed out that London has "a dedicated national absconder-tracing team working with the police, other government agencies, and commercial companies to track down and bring absconders back into contact with the Home Office".

    A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, England, Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, by Border Force officers. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
    © AP Photo / Kirsty O'Connor
    A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, England, Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, by Border Force officers. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)

    The spokesperson assured that the government never gives up "trying to trace absconders", adding "we have significantly improved the way we collect data on people leaving the UK in recent years".

    The overwhelming majority of those who have disappeared include so-called "in-country absconders" who either failed to keep in contact with officials or were not tracked in detention centres. About 134 asylum seekers were dubbed "port absconders" who managed to avoid border controls in order to enter Britain without permission.

    UK's Migration System Doesn't Work, Watchdog Claims

    Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch UK, expressed concern over the Home Office figures, which he said was a sign that Britain's immigration system doesn't work.

    "This is a shocking failure. It is ridiculous to intercept those crossing the Channel illegally or after they emerge from the back of lorries, only to turn them loose to disappear into the undergrowth of the shadow economy", Mehmet noted.

    Liberia-flagged oil tanker Nave Andromeda is seen at Southampton Docks, following a security incident aboard the ship the night before off the coast of Isle of Wight, in Southampton, Britain, October 26, 2020
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Special Forces Reportedly ‘On Alert for Jihadis Disguised as Migrants’ on UK Ships
    The remarks came after the Home Office confirmed an incident on Monday, when at least eight asylum seekers recently went missing from a former army barracks in Kent that was being used to house refugees.

    The incident was preceded by reports that the Home Office was preparing weekly flights for upward of 1,000 migrants who recently took the risk-fraught journey across the English Channel back to the European countries that they came from, including Italy, Germany, and France.

    UK Migration Flow on Rise

    Over this summer, around 5,000 people travelled in dinghies and small boats across the Channel before claiming asylum in the UK, a big jump up from the 1,890 who came in the whole of 2019.

    The past few years have seen thousands of migrants, mostly from war-hit countries in Africa and the Middle East entering the UK via the English Channel. Around one quarter of migrants who have claimed to be children upon arriving in the UK are reportedly older than 18.

    Related:

    UK Deploys Royal Navy to English Channel to Curb Wave of Illegal Migration
    Boris Johnson Unveils Post-Brexit Scheme to Root Out Low-Skilled Migration to UK
    'Important to Differentiate Between Political, Economic Refugees' – Ex-UK Cop
    Tags:
    figures, government, police, migrants, UK Home Office, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse