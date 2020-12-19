Johnson: London and Parts of Southeast England Will Go Into New Tier 4 Level of Covid Restrictions

Leaked details of PM Boris Johnson's press conference indicate a lockdown in all but name for London and the South-East of England, with residents ordered to "stay home" and three-household family "bubbles" for Christmas cancelled.

British Prime Minister Johnson has announced that London and parts of Southeast England will Go into new tier 4 level of Covid restrictions amid the spread of the new variant of the disease.

Johnson said a recently-identified new strain of coronavirus could be "70 per cent more transmissible" than the original COVID-19 variant. But he insisted there was "no evidence" the new strain was more lethal or that vaccines were les effective at protecting against it.

He announced new restrictions for the worst-affected areas, including London and the south-east, which will enter a new tier-four regime "broadly" equivalent to the November lockdown, with gyms and other non-essential businesses closed from Sunday morning.

"People should not enter or leave tier-four areas and tier-four residents must not stay overnight away from home," Johnson stressed, and could only meet one member of another household "in an outdoor space."

But "communal worship" - church and other religious services - would still be allowed.

Rumours About Possible Restrictions

Sunday Times Political Editor Caroline Wheeler tweeted leaked details from Johnson's 4pm press conference, including a "stay home" order and no three-household "Christmas bubbles" for families to celebrate together.

She said a new fourth tier would be added to the existing alert level system. London and most of the south-east is already under tier three restrictions, which pubs shut and restaurants only allowed to sell takeaways.

— Caroline Wheeler (@Carolin64723572) December 19, 2020

The new rules for the capital would add up to a third lockdown in all but name.

.