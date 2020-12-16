Register
13:40 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Air pollution

    Historic First as UK Coroner Says Nine-Year-Old Girl’s Death Was Due to Air Pollution Exposure

    © CC0 / TF3000
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081480340_0:72:1921:1152_1200x675_80_0_0_c3c4394e2cc6ded00f3d1cf94cf905c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012161081480074-historic-first-as-uk-coroner-says-nine-year-old-girls-death-was-due-to-air-pollution-exposure/

    Ella Kissi-Debrah died in February 2013 - when Boris Johnson was Mayor of London - after living next to one of the capital’s busiest roads. The nine-year-old’s mother has been campaigning to prove illegal levels of air pollution contributed to her death.

    A coroner has recorded the first ever death in the UK due to “exposure to air pollution” at a landmark inquest which could have a major effect on government policy.

    Ella Kissi-Debrah, nine, died in 2013 of respiratory failure after years of asthma attacks which her mother Rosamund claimed was brought on by dangerous levels of air pollution on the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south east London.

    ​Coroner Philip Barlow said on Wednesday, 16 December: "Air pollution was a significant contributory factor to both the induction and exacerbations of her asthma."

    Permission for a new inquest was granted by the Attorney General after years of campaigning by Ella’s mother.

    Ella Kissi-Debrah
    Rosamund Kissi-Debrah
    Photo of Ella Kissi-Debrah, who died due to illnesses linked to pollution in London in February 2013

    A 2018 report by Professor Sir Stephen Holgate said unlawful levels of pollution, detected at a monitoring station a mile from Ella's home, contributed to her death and he added that she had been "living on a knife edge" for months.

    Earlier this month Philip Graham, the Executive Director for Good Growth at the Greater London Authority, was asked by Richard Hermer QC, counsel for Ms Kissi-Debrah, if Mr Johnson had acted “unlawfully” while he was Mayor of London.

    Mr Hermer was asking Mr Graham, a former Department of Transport civil servant, about the decision taken by Mr Johnson - who is now the UK prime minister - to remove the congestion charge from the borough of Kensington & Chelsea, soon after he took over as Mayor in 2008.

    Mr Hermer pointed out Britain was in breach of European Union air pollution limits from 1 January 2010 because of nitrogen dioxide levels in London, but on 24  December 2010 Mr Johnson went ahead with a campaign pledge to remove the so-called western extension of the congestion charge, which had been introduced by his successor Ken Livingstone.

    Mr Hermer asked: “The decision made it harder to reach nitrogen dioxide targets?”

    “Yes, it was a small increase in nitrogen dioxide levels,” said Mr Graham.

    Mr Hermer then asked: “Did the Mayor accept that it was an unlawful thing to do?”

    At this point Fiona Canby, a lawyer representing the Mayor of London’s office, intervened and objected to Mr Hermer’s line of questioning.

    The coroner accepted her objection and said Mr Graham could not be expected to know whether Mr Johnson accepted it was unlawful at the time.

    Mr Johnson stepped down as Mayor of London in 2016, after being elected as MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip, and was replaced by Labour’s Sadiq Khan, who introduced an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) last year.

    Tags:
    air pollution
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse