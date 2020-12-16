Register
16:42 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Net neutrality traces back to an engineering maxim called the “end-to-end principle,” a self-regulating network that put control in the hands of end users rather than a central authority

    What's Niue? Pacific Island Fights Internet 'Colonisation', Pushes for Control Over Top-Level Domain

    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107053/91/1070539103_0:176:3857:2346_1200x675_80_0_0_54d99ef560b6cadd4e70481019a3166f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012161081479900-whats-niue-pacific-island-fights-internet-colonisation-pushes-for-control-over-top-level-domain/

    In the internet age, having sovereignty over one's own net is synonymous with control over an important national asset that can generate hundreds of millions of dollars. Today, a tiny Pacific nation is fighting to administer the domain name it was given in the embryonic days of the Worldwide Web.

    A small island state started pushing to take control of its internet space on Wednesday, in a bid that could lead to serious consequences for how webspace ownership is organised.

    Niue, a microstate about 2,400 kilometres north-east from New Zealand, has demanded that the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) grant a “redelegation” of its national webspace, ".nu".

    According to Business insider, the request was formally submitted to ICANN around midday Niuean time.

    The demand from the government of the country - with a population of just 1,624 - against the supranational non-profit organisation that co-ordinates top-level domains to ensure the internet operates acceptably, is a modern David and Goliath situation.

    “This is the big one,” said Pär Brumark, the Swedish domains expert who is representing the tiny Pacific island and advises its government, Business Insider reports.

    According to Brumark, the team of professors and legal academics he assembled from major Scandinavian universities have put together a comprehensive analysis of ICANN rules and their allegedly poor administration.

    “We’ll lay it all out. It’s a proof of concept of how f**ked up the system is," he said.

    How Domain Names Work

    In the Nineties, each country was allotted a national webspace (or top-level domain), intended to be managed by the assigned nation's internet community.

    Microstates such as Niue, have been seemingly treated unfairly compared with other regional players, who have domestic control over their own top-domains.

    Fellow Pacific nation, Tuvalu, for example, receives an annual installment of $5 million from the registry that manages its ".tv" domain.

    Likewise, Australia's domain is run by the .au Domain Administration (auDA) - a Melbourne-based non-profit organisation. With support from the Commonwealth, the body is given supervision of the key national asset, providing space for Australian e-commerce, and witnessed a turnover of nearly $14 million in the first six months of 2020.

    However, according to Brumark, no one "even made a phone call to the Government of Niue when [the initial delegation] happened".

    “And they’ve basically been ignored ever since," he added.

    'Digital Colonisation'

    For some unknown reason, management of the .nu webspace was initially given to a Massachusetts magazine editor named Bill Semich.

    Despite Niue signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Semich around the same time, it later regretted the decision and claimed not to be fully aware of the financial benefit that national control over its own webspace could provide.

    Semich later praised .nu as “the fastest-growing top-level domain name on the internet”, because of popularity in northern European countries, where "nu" translates to "now".

    Toke Talagi, the former veteran Premier of Niue who died this year, described the situation as a form of “neo-colonialism” and Brumark calls it “digital colonisation”.

    Semich, however, denies he did anything legally or morally wrong. Claiming that the profit from controlling the .nu domain has provided the remote island with internet connectivity. 

    His IUS-N Foundation also says that it continues to contribute to the maintenance of the island’s telecommunication infrastructure, as well as supporting other community projects.

    In 2000, Niue scrapped the original agreement and passed legislation that called for a new formalised deal, which has yet to materialise.

    Technical management of .nu fell under the Internet Foundation of Sweden (IIS), the organisation that also runs the Swedish .se domain, in 2013. For Niueans, this was, in effect, ceding control of a national resource to another country.

    “It is unprecedented in the history of the internet that the appointed national country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) manager of one nation … takes over a foreign, by national-law protected, ccTLD management of another," the Niuean redelegation request claimed

    It argues that IIS is operating the .nu space “in breach of its own founding charter and in absence of the Swedish-law-required permission from the applicable Swedish Governmental Authority".

    The request will also contest that Niue’s Digital Communication Amendment Act, the IIS’s founding charter, and the Accountability Framework agreed to between ICANN and IUS-N, are currently in breach because of the present arrangement.

    “The business arrangement… constitutes a severe and present threat to the stability and the security of the local internet community as well as the global internet community," the appeal claims.

    A Two-Pronged Attack?

    Niue lost the legal battle it launched in 2018 to take back control of its internet domain in a bid to claim ten of millions of dollars racked up by .nu web names.

    Brumark said that although ICANN redelegations have taken place before, this is “by far the longest-lasting ongoing case and it will be the most thorough redelegation investigation in history".

    “We have needed 20 volunteers, including professors and academics, to make this happen. Niue could not afford even to investigate this issue, let alone run a redelegation. There are too many gatekeepers in ICANN that would try to keep them out," he said.
    “If I had known this would take thousands of hours and twenty lawyers, would I have gone into this? Probably not. But the people of Niue have become my close friends. And I want to get justice for them."

    Brumark is certain of success, claiming that internal papers will ensure that the Niueans are ultimately triumphant.

    “We are putting them in a situation where it would be extremely difficult to rule against Niue because that would set a precedent that would complicate their policy system too much.
    “It would be a stain on ICANN", he said.

    Losing the case could see Brumark take the challenge to the Californian court system, where ICANN is based.

    After the lawsuit was initially filed, the IIS denied any lawbreaking, claiming that since most active .nu domain names are registered in Sweden, it's an essential part of the Scandinavian country's national infrastructure.

    According to a company statement, the IIS is focused on maintaining and administering .nu in a "robust and stable way".

    "Owners of 400,000 domains, of which 150,000 are located in Sweden, rely on this," the statement read.

    According to Brumark, Niue is estimated to have lost around $US150 million over the past 18 years because of never having had control over its national domain name.

    Tags:
    Pacific islands, Sweden, colonisation, Internet domain names
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse