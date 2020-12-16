Tommy Robinson Banned From All Football Matches, Reports Say

Tommy Robinson has been banned from all football matches at home and abroad for four years, according to the Daily Mail. This includes next two Euro tournaments and the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
In June 2019, while in Portugal, Tommy Robinson was filmed punching an England fan at the Nations League finals.
Footage shows the activist lashing out at a man near the Estadio D Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes. The man falls down to the floor after being hit in the face by Robinson.
After the incident Robinson claimed that he was acting in self-defence.
"I was walking through there – I hadn’t had a drink, I was with my wife – that man … come up to me twice getting rowdy, in my face, being abusive, being aggressive," he said.
'Tommy Robinson' has gone back to what he knows after his failed entry into politics. He here he is punching another fan to the ground at the UEFA Nations League in Portugal. pic.twitter.com/voY9odr8Is— Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) June 7, 2019
“This is a really positive result,” Dep Chief Constable Mark Roberts, National Police Chiefs’ Council Football Policing Lead, said commenting Robinson's ban from football matches.
The emerged footage was used by the police to bring a civil case against Robinson.
