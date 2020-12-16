Register
09:05 GMT16 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    HMS Mersey. Handout released by the Royal Navy on March 26, 2020.

    As Royal Navy Ships Put on Standby, Does Britain Really Want a Flashback to 1970s Cod Wars?

    © Photo : LPhot Joe Cater/ROYAL NAVY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107872/86/1078728644_0:156:1501:1000_1200x675_80_0_0_bb5058f60c17b031b04950f42a54aca4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012161081469947-as-royal-navy-ships-put-on-standby-does-britain-really-want-a-flashback-to-1970s-cod-wars/

    In the 1960s and 1970s the boot was on the other foot and British fishermen were the ones encroaching on Iceland’s waters. The dispute led to the so-called Cod Wars.

    Four Royal Navy patrol boats have been placed on standby amid fears a trade deal will not be agreed between Britain and the European Union.

    The British government says the River Class patrol boats - which are 90 metres long, have a top speed of 24 knots and a single Oerlikon 30mm gun - will be deployed in the event the transition period ends without a deal.

    ​Under the Brexit withdrawal deal, the UK will exit the Common Fisheries Policy on 31 December 2020.

    Britain entered the CFP in 1983 but its fishing fleet had already suffered a major political defeat six years earlier.

    The Icehouse in Grimsby was built in 1898 and produced ice in the days before refrigeration
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    The Icehouse in Grimsby was built in 1898 and produced ice in the days before refrigeration

    British fishermen - especially from the port of Grimsby on the east coast of England and Fleetwood in the Irish Sea - had for decades caught much of their best cod in the hostile waters south of Iceland.

    Cod was incredibly popular in Britain, along with haddock, for making fish and chips.

    ​Although the 1940s, 50s and 60s are seen as the golden era for ports like Grimsby, the life of a trawlerman was grim.

    In February Nick Triplow, author of Distant Water, told Sputnik: “There's a romanticised version of the fishing industry that's sold to people, but by all accounts it was tough, dangerous, often poorly-paid work. The mortality rate was something like 14 times that of coal mining. I'm not sure those 'glories' were ever so glorious.”

    Britain and Iceland had already had two “cod wars” in the 1958-61 and 1972-73, after Reykjavik arbitrarily increased the size of its exclusive zone from four to 12 nautical miles.

    ​Royal Navy warships were often called upon to protect British fishing boats from being rammed by Icelandic gunboats.

    Pete Hickson, an English fisherman, told author Nick Triplow: "It was war. I nearly had my head took off by a shot…It all went on. The Royal Navy cleared the Icelandic Coastguard off the ocean. But then the British government paid the Icelandic Coastguard to go to Denmark to have their bloody ships repaired….We won the battle but lost the war."

    In October 1975 Reykjavik decided to increase its protected waters to a 200 mile zone around Iceland, effectively cutting off British and German fishermen from their best catch.

    The third Cod War was the most violent of them all with Royal Navy vessels ramming Icelandic ships 17 times between December 1975 and February 1976.

    On 8 January 1976 the Icelandic cabinet passed a resolution: “The Icelandic government considers it inevitable that a continuation of deliberate ramming by British warships on Icelandic coastguard vessels will lead to severing of diplomatic relations with Great Britain.”

    NATO was concerned because Iceland and Britain were both members who held strategic positions in the North Atlantic and the Secretary General, Joseph Luns, visited Reykjavik and put pressure on Britain’s Labour government too.

    The US government exerted intense pressure on Prime Minister Harold Wilson, who eventually buckled.

    Ironically Britain’s Foreign Secretary at the time was Anthony Crosland, who just happened to be the MP for Grimsby.

    Crosland led a British delegation which finally hammered out an agreement with Iceland in November 1976.

    Under the agreement Britain was limited to landing 50,000 tons of Icelandic fish a year and only 24 out of 93 trawlers were allowed to fish at any one time.

    It was seen as a complete surrender by the Grimsby and Fleetwood fishing crews.

    Grimsby remains a major fish processing center but most of the fish is imported
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    Grimsby remains a major fish processing center but most of the fish is imported

    Crosland, an Oxford-educated southerner, suddenly became persona non grata in his own constituency and Labour feared he would be voted out at the next election.

    But in January 1977 Crosland died of a brain haemorrhage and Austin Mitchell replaced him as MP.

    After the Cod Wars, Grimsby’s fishing fleet was decimated and the town has never recovered economically.

    The protection of the waters around Britain have been a key sticking point in the talks between David Frost and Michel Barnier.  

    Ironically the Daily Mail reported this week that a Dutch ship, the 390-foot long Frank Bonefaas, controls 23 percent of England’s fishing quota and lands its entire catch in the port of Ijmuiden in the Netherlands.

    France insists European trawlers would have to be allowed continued access to UK waters.

    Boris Johnson said “taking back control” of Britain’s waters was a key objective after Brexit and in July 2017 Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said the UK would also leave the London Fisheries Convention, which was signed in 1964 and allows British, French, Irish, Belgian, Dutch and German vessels to fish within six and 12 miles of each other’s coasts.

    But are Johnson, Gove and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace really willing to send the Royal Navy into battle against Irish, French, Belgian, Dutch, German, Spanish and Danish trawlers and trigger a diplomatic incident?

    Tags:
    fishing, trade deal, Brexit, Britain, Iceland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse