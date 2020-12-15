Register
17:46 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump, left, reacts as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio

    Fauci Calls for Donald Trump and Joe Biden to be Vaccinated 'As Soon As Possible'

    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    UK
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080815506_0:312:3000:2000_1200x675_80_0_0_d8e1c0a75feeada97c43cc808b889239.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012151081470167-fauci-calls-for-donald-trump-and-joe-biden-to-be-vaccinated-as-soon-as-possible/

    The United States will begin the administration of the new Pfizer vaccine over the weekend with key workers being the first in line to receive the protective jab. The outgoing Trump administration has already said that White House staff will be vaccinated at a later date unless explicitly necessary.

    President Trump and President-elect Biden should receive the coronavirus vaccine urgently, the US's top infectious disease doctor said on Tuesday.

    "For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can", Anthony Fauci said while speaking to ABC's Good Morning America.

    While discussing Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Fauci said he would like to see the incoming Commander in Chief "fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January. So that would be my strong recommendation”.

    Despite claims by Trump, who has already contracted and recovered from the disease, that he may be immune, Fauci said he believes the current president should be vaccinated to be "doubly" sure that he is protected as he is "very important to our country right now".

    Fauci also described the vaccine program as "bitter sweet" and a "light at the end of the tunnel" but stressed that the speed of the rollout of the vaccine means that "the science was extraordinary that got us here".

    ​Over the weekend, Trump said that his administration personnel “should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary".

    On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed that key staffers "like Situation Room staff, among others" will have early access to the inoculation to keep them protected.

    Biden has promised to accept the vaccine publicly to help build confidence in its safety and promised to aid local authorities around the country introduce "100 million shots in 100 days".

    Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that public health officials say has a 90 percent effectiveness rate.

    The first vaccines will be administered across the country throughout the weekend, with health care and other frontline workers being the first to receive the jab on Monday.

    Healthy younger Americans will have access to a vaccine by the spring, Public health officials claim.

    Tags:
    Anthony Fauci, vaccination, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse