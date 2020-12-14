Piers Morgan Mocks Co-Host Over 'Phallic' Face Mask After Apologising for Flouting Covid Rules

The United Kingdom at present has coronavirus restrictions in place, including the enforced wearing of face masks on trains, buses and taxis. Journalist Piers Morgan, who throughout the year became a hawkish supporter of harsh restrictions, was spotted breaking the rules on Saturday.

Presenter Piers Morgan mocked co-host Susanna Reid's "phallic" face mask on Monday's showing of Good Morning Britain after he apologised for flouting coronavirus restrictions over the weekend.

Once he put on a mask adorned with the title of his book Wake Up, Susanna Reid, put on a pink mask that showed a finger being raised to red lips in "shhh" gesture.

"I don't think you should be wearing that. That looks a little phallic to me," Piers joked.

Susanna insisted that the image was a finger.

This comes in the wake of an unmasked 55-year-old Morgan being pictured leaving a London restaurant and getting into a cab with his wife on Saturday.

He admitted he had "no excuses" for his action in breaking the rules and said he "can only apologise".

"I came out of a very nice dinner in Mayfair with my wife. If only she’d reminded me to put mine on," he recalled.

After a "friendly chat with the paparazzi", he said he "bounded into the taxi after being distracted, and they descended like a pack, lit up the cab with flashbulbs. It was only as I pulled away I realised I had forgotten to put my mask on".

​"[Morgan's wife, the columnist Celia Walden] said 'Oh it doesn't matter no one cares.' No excuses. It’s a fair cop, guv. It was too late and I was nailed. I can only apologise.

"I do think masks matter, and I do think you should abide by the rules," he added.

Piers acknowledged breaking the rules on Sunday in a Twitter post, dubbing himself a "Covidiot" after he was seen pictured by the Sun sitting in the cab without a mask.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2020

​The prominent broadcaster has been one of the nation's most trenchant critics of the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and has frequently demanded stricter regulations, often branding those who are reluctant to follow the rules as "Covidiots".