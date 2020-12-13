Register
16:56 GMT13 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman wearing a face mask walks past Christmas trees and a social distancing sign outside Selfridges department store in Oxford Street, which was closed down for most of November, offering only online shopping and collection from a specific point. 23 November 2020.

    Christmas Behaviour Will Affect How Long It Takes UK to Return to Normal, Says Oxford Prof

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081335229_0:169:3072:1897_1200x675_80_0_0_e6bf2e88f0d896985b19fc3d161621a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012131081444919-christmas-behaviour-will-affect-how-long-it-takes-uk-to-return-to-normal-says-oxford-prof/

    The United Kingdom is at present in a multi-tiered system of lockdown restrictions depending on which country you're in, introduced last month to combat the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Government is set to ease certain regulations in order to allow families from different households spend Christmas together.

    The public's behaviour over the winter holiday period will lead to a “big impact” on the length of time society takes to return normal, the lead researcher behind the Oxford vaccine warned on Sunday.

    Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, warned that excess travelling and mixing with other households during Christmas could impede the Covid-19 vaccination regime next year.

    "What we do over the next few weeks is really going to have a big impact on how long it’s going to take to get back to the normal," the professor said.

    Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Prof Gilbert predicted that life could “more or less” return to pre-pandemic conditions by next summer, depending on January transmission rates.

    “What we’ve seen in the US is that after Thanksgiving, when people were travelling and mixing, there’s now been a big surge in infections and they’re seeing 3,000 deaths a day now – the highest rate there’s ever been in any country,” she said.
    “If we have that kind of thing happening over the Christmas holidays in this country, with very high transmission rates then possible in January, it’s going to take so much longer to get things back to normal."

    She said that all the centres will be "partly" disrupted as it is not possible to "run vaccination clinics when staff are off sick, and there’s a very high transmission rate affecting people’s ability to come to be vaccinated".

    ​This follows the warning from senior NHS staff to Prime Minister Boris Johnson (the four-tier system in Scotland and the five-tier system in Wales are under the control of their local assemblies) that easing restrictions in England’s three-tier system could see a third spike in coronavirus cases during a time when hospitals are already stretched to capacity.

    In a letter to the PM on Sunday, NHS Providers - which represents hospital trusts in England - insisted that the Government take “extreme caution” when moving a region from a higher to a lower tier.

    They warned that regions should be put into the highest restrictions tier “as soon as this is needed, without any delay”.

    The letter did not push for a review of the temporary relaxation of measures during Christmas. However, NHS Providers said it was “vital” that the public is aware of the risk associated with extra social contact over the festive period.

    “We’re about to hit our busiest time of year so people are really worried that if we relax the restrictions now the NHS simply won’t be able to cope with all of the work that it needs to do in late December, January and February", NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson told the BBC

    ​In response to concerns raised, a government spokeswoman stressed that ministers will not “hesitate to take necessary actions to protect local communities” and that policy is being based on the most recent data.

    “We have introduced strengthened local restrictions to protect the progress gained during national restrictions, reduce pressure on the NHS and ultimately save lives,” the spokeswoman said.

    The UK's coronavirus restrictions, which have seen areas placed into as many as five tiers depending on regional outbreak severity, are set to be relaxed between December 23 and 27 to allow families to establish “Christmas bubbles” and spend time together during the holidays.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19, Christmas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse