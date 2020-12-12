Charles and Camilla Cancel Christmas at Balmoral After Being Warned of COVID-19 Restrictions

Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Camilla have cancelled their traditional Christmas celebration at their Balmoral estate in Scotland.
"It’s very sad, but their Royal Highnesses do not want to cause trouble", a source told the Daily Mail, adding that they intend to return to Scotland as soon as possible.
Last week Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Scotland during a Royal train tour in order to support doctors and other medical staff that are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal couple nonetheless received a cold welcome, as local officials said that the trip wasn’t essential amid the current coronavirus-related restrictions.
Responding to critics, the First Minister of Scotland underscored that the royal household should have been aware of the strict restrictive measures in place in Scotland.
“I think any questions about that should be directed to the royal household,” she said.
Currently, local restrictions have suspended travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK if not for essential needs. To date, the UK has reported more than 21,500 new coronavirus cases and 519 deaths, according to data provided by the British government.
