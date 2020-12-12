Register
07:26 GMT12 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Union Flag and European Union flags flap in the wind prior a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

    Brussels Reportedly Advises EU Members to Lure UK Into New Talks If No Post-Brexit Deal Comes Along

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0a/1081416913_0:126:3072:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_ac1494ee96517ad5d5ede9b1cc190713.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012121081435883-brussels-reportedly-advises-eu-members-to-lure-uk-into-new-talks-if-no-post-brexit-deal-comes-along/

    National governments were told it was vital not to make up for the benefits of EU membership post-Brexit, beyond what was contained in the now unveiled contingency measures that allow for smooth travel for Brits to and from the EU for no longer than the next few months.

    Brussels has urged EU governments to pursue a firm line in their ties with Britain in the event of a failure in their talks on post-Brexit trade and governance arrangements, as the transition period draws to a close, according to a diplomatic note seen by the Financial Times.

    The document from Thursday's meeting on the no-deal contingency measures suggests EU member states were warned to stop short of doing anything – including side deals with the UK – starting from 1 January to mitigate the effects of a no-deal outcome to the almost year-long negotiations.

    According to a EU official cited by the edition, the bloc's authorities have "no illusions" about a no-deal scenario being unpredictable.

    "Everyone understands there are no guarantees the British come back to the table", the official said. Another one reportedly told the assembly that an "incentive must be maintained" for the British to return to the negotiating table "as soon as possible" if the talks ultimately bear no fruit.

    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced a set of contingency measures the sides, the EU and Britain, have worked out to apply post-Brexit, while acknowleding the talks over trade and governance arrangements following the UK's divorce from the bloc are ongoing. However, there is no guarantee, she said, that even if or when they lead to a certain accord, it will take force "on time".

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London, Britain January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London, Britain January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

    The measures would stipulate smooth air and road travel for the next few months, among other things, von der Leyen said.

    "Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities", she tweeted in her statement.

    In the first place, the Commission proposes a one-year legal framework for contested fisheries, until a comrehensive agreement with the UK on fishing quotas comes along. Yet another tabled regulation covers "basic connectivity with regard to both road freight, and road passenger transport for 6 months", provided the UK makes the same assurances with regard to EU haulers.

    As per Ms von der Leyen, the third regulation ensures that various safety certificates for products will continue to apply on EU aircraft without disruption, so that there will be no need to ground them.

    With time running out for a comprehensive accord before the 31 December deadline there has been widespread speculation that the sides will enter the new year with no deal whatsoever.

    'No-Deal' Option Ripped in UK and Abroad

    European leaders including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin stressed that both sides would be much better off with an agreement, warning of the economic fallout of a potential no-deal outcome.

    "The implications are very serious for all concerned in the event of a no-deal and I think all politicians in the UK and across Europe need to reflect on that", Mr Martin told reporters at the summit in Brussels. Mr Rutte said: "It would be unexplainable to the world if the UK and Europe were not able to come to a deal".

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R), French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) speak upon their arrival for a round table meeting as part of a European Union summit at European Union Headquarters in Brussels on October 17, 2019.
    © AFP 2020 / OLIVIER MATTHYS
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R), French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) speak upon their arrival for a round table meeting as part of a European Union summit at European Union Headquarters in Brussels on October 17, 2019.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meanwhile facing mounting criticism over his perceived failure to unlock the current stalemate.

    "One year after Boris Johnson promised us an oven-ready deal he has completely failed. The failure to deliver the deal he promised is his and his alone", Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted.

    The Scottish National Party's Parliament leader, Ian Blackford, also took to Twitter to criticise Johnson and said that a no-deal option "would be a massive failure" of his diplomacy.

    "The UK govt continues to spin about an Australian style deal. For the absence of doubt that means no deal. It means world trade organisation rules, it means damaging tariffs devastating manufacturing, farming and fishing", Blackford went on to state.

    Timeframe Tight

    Brussels and London will make a decision on the direction and the fate of the talks on Sunday, with Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen having earlier this week agreed that a Brexit deal must be clinched by the end of the week at the latest or there will be no deal at all. The problem is that additional time will otherwise be needed for it to be formally ratified, in line with protocol, by 27 member states, as well as the parliaments of the EU and the UK.

    Despite the time complications, senior EU figures, including the Irish and German foreign ministers, said Friday they continued to believe an agreement was possible.

    An electronic billboard displays a British government information message advising business to prepare for the Brexit, in London, Britain December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
    TOBY MELVILLE
    An electronic billboard displays a British government information message advising business to prepare for the Brexit, in London, Britain December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

    The issues still hindering the talks include fishing quotas in the waters that the UK deem as sovereign or British, as well as governance and market play conditions that would apply to businesses in Britain and beyond. In particular, the EU is demanding a regulatory "level playing field" that would guarantee European companies be shielded from unfair competition on British territory.

    Mr Johnson has said the demands threaten his country's sovereignty, as the whole point of Britain exiting the EU is to break away from certain EU regulations. As for fishing quotas, the UK suggests they should be negotiated individually, on an annual basis, while Brussels calls on Britain to cede more stocks and grant a more universal access to its waters.

    Another sticking point is how the rules of the deal will be enforced in the years to come and what reciprocal measures will be taken if one of the sides fails to meet them.

    Related:

    Brexit Happening is Good Thing for Scottish Independence Movement, Politician Says
    Labour Foreign Policy Chief Backs EU Post-Brexit ‘Rule-Taking’ Demand
    Tags:
    Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse