Several Injured as Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians in East London

A car has driven onto a pavement in East London, hitting several pedestrians, the Metropolitan Police said Friday. According to law enforcement, the incident, which occurred in the Stamford Hill area, is not being treated as terror-related. An investigation is underway, the police said, without specifying the number of those injured.
No arrests have been made in connection with the car crash, the Met statement added.
In September, a lorry driver was killed after his vehicle collided with two cars before crashing into a residential house in Kidbrooke in southeast London, England.
