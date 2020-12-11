Register
11 December 2020
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen inside Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

    Live Updates: No UK Prime Minister Could Accept EU Demands on Brexit, British Culture Secretary Says

    Earlier this week, Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen set this Sunday as a deadline for a deal, however, a final compromise between London and Brussels has yet to be reached.

    Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden on Friday stated that the current demands being made by the EU on a withdrawal agreement are terms that no British PM could accept.

    "Still, I think, there is a significant possibility that we could get that deal", Dowden told Sky News. "We're pretty much 90% of the way there... I would much prefer that we had a deal and the prime minister would much prefer a deal... but that deal cannot come at any price", he told SkyNews.
    A fisherman boat enters the port of Eyemouth, south coast of Edinburgh, Scotland
    According to the minister, the UK wants to reach an agreement with the EU, however, the country will survive without a deal. He also said the main issue that may sink the prospects of the Brexit accord is fishing regulations. Dowden noted that the UK would not be the only country hurt by the no-deal scenario, as Ireland and Germany would suffer too.

    The minister made his statement just a day after the European Union revealed a set of contingency measures the sides have worked out to apply post-Brexit. The document proposes a one-year legal framework for contested fisheries, until a new, more explicit deal with the UK on fishing quotas comes along. It also includes a six-month extension of current arrangements for road, rail, and air travel and freight between the bloc and the UK.

    • 07:55

      No Deal Brexit: Why UK Gov't Does Not Seem Scared by 'Worst-Case Scenario' Outcome

      A pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporter takes part in a protest outside the House of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

      No Deal Brexit: Why UK Gov't Does Not Seem Scared by 'Worst-Case Scenario' Outcome

      While the UK and EU have yet to reach an agreement, one might ask who is set to lose the most from the looming no-deal Brexit. Although some economic specialists expect dramatic disruptions for the British economy, others say that the UK will reap major benefits from a no-deal outcome.
    • 07:46

      BoE Says UK Banks Preparing for Economic Shock Amid Possible No-Deal Scenario

      According to the Bank of England, most risks to the UK's financial stability posed by a potentil no-deal Brexit have been mitigated, but "some disruption to financial services could arise".

    Live Updates: No UK Prime Minister Could Accept EU Demands on Brexit, British Culture Secretary Says
