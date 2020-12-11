Register
05:14 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporter takes part in a protest outside the House of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

    No Deal Brexit: Why UK Gov't Does Not Seem Scared by 'Worst-Case Scenario' Outcome

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107323/05/1073230504_0:172:3344:2053_1200x675_80_0_0_3d604b663dcb646997f63efe2352cf8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012111081421831-no-deal-brexit-why-uk-govt-does-not-seem-scared-by-worst-case-scenario-outcome/

    While the UK and EU have yet to reach an agreement, one might ask who is set to lose the most from the looming no-deal Brexit. Although some economic specialists expect dramatic disruptions for the British economy, others say that the UK will reap major benefits from a no-deal outcome.

    Although on 7 December EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the European Parliament that 9 December is the deadline to strike a deal with Britain, an EU-UK compromise is nowhere near.

    Following the Wednesday crunch talks between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the two set a new deadline stressing that either a Brexit deal will be sealed by 13 December or there will be no deal at all. Meanwhile, “very large gaps” remain between the UK and EU despite nine months of bumpy talks, The Guardian reports, citing the negotiators. The sides have yet to find common ground with regard to three pressing issues: the level playing field (LPF), fish, and governance. A no-deal Brexit is looming as time is running out for the participants of the talks.

    'It's Crucial for UK to Reach Deal With EU'

    "It is extremely crucial for the UK to reach a deal with the EU, in order to be able to have a smooth transition into the new relationship between the UK and the EU", argues Dr Theofanis Exadaktylos, a senior lecturer in European politics at the University of Surrey. "An agreement guarantees the continuation of the flow of goods in and out of the UK, it ensures the non-disruption of the flow of people, and makes travelling easier".

    The possibility of the worst case scenario has already prompted a transfer of jobs across the channel to France, Germany, and the Netherlands, and many companies have moved operations to European centres rather than the UK, notes the academic. He expects that a no-deal exit could hit British farmers, who would no longer receive subsidies from the EU budget, as well as the fisheries and tourism industries, logistic chains, manufacturing, and business exchanges.

    "Non-agreement will definitely affect those companies with extra import duties, taxes and delays at the borders", he says. "I am not sure that any sector will gain substantially. Overall, no-deal is not better than some deal with the EU. Britain at the end of the day will have a relationship with the EU by default, so it’s best to have it on some terms, rather than WTO terms which would exclude it widely from trading and engaging the EU as a bloc".

    The UK will be worse off under any post-Brexit economic arrangement with the EU, suggests Mark Garnett, a politics professor at Lancaster University. He does not believe the Leavers who say Britain will quickly recover and end up being stronger economically.

    "In their eyes, No Deal might actually be better for the UK because it will maximise the country's ability to make its own economic decisions. This argument has little support among economists or the business community, and seems even less convincing since the economy has suffered the additional shock of the coronavirus pandemic", the professor warns.
    Brexit supporters hold the Union Jack with a text reading Goodbye EU as they celebrate next to a person wearing the EU flag in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Brexit supporters hold the Union Jack with a text reading "Goodbye EU" as they celebrate next to a person wearing the EU flag in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

    No Deal: Boris Johnson's Hands Are No Longer Tied

    Still, it does not appear that the British government is scared by the no-deal scenario, despite the grim prognosis.

    In October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it clear that he preferred no deal to a bad one, saying on The Andrew Marr Show that the UK "could prosper mightily under those circumstances". Addressing his party fellows a year ago, the British prime minister noted that he wishes to avoid, but is prepared for, a no-deal withdrawal.

    "While a no-deal Brexit would cause short-term disruption, particularly for manufacturers with complex supply chains, it could bring major benefits in the long term", underscores Dr Richard Wellings, acting research director at the British think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs. "It would give the UK the opportunity to free itself from the huge burden of EU regulation, reducing costs for businesses and consumers. Freer trade with the rest of the world would mean lower prices for consumers, who would no longer be forced to buy goods from overpriced EU producers. UK manufacturers would also be freer to source their components from cheaper sources outside the EU".

    When it comes to the EU's agricultural and food processing sectors, they are likely to be hit hard too, as UK consumers will shift to lower-cost suppliers in the rest of the world, according to him. The bloc's car industry may also suffer as Britons will acquire better value products from emerging economies, the think tank director notes, adding that given all of the above, "the main losers from a no-deal divorce are likely to be EU producers that are currently shielded from global competition by protectionist tariffs, quotas and regulation".

    However, to capitalise on all these benefits, the British government must adopt policies of deregulation and trade liberalisation, according to Wellings.

    Meanwhile, EU and UK negotiators are continuing to chew over the provisions of a potential post-Brexit trade deal, as neither of the parties involved seems willing to quit the talks first.

    According to The Spectator's James Forsyth, neither Boris Johnson nor his European counterparts wants to become a target of the blame game which will inevitably start if the negotiations collapse. At the same time, while the British prime minister would still prefer to have a deal, he no longer needs one, unlike in October 2019, when he led a minority government. "This time, he has an 80-seat majority and Tory MPs are solidly behind his negotiating strategy", writes Forsyth. "In parliamentary terms, he doesn’t need a deal the way he did last year".

    Related:

    EU Reveals Contingency Plan for No-Deal Brexit
    Brexit Leader Farage Says UK Should Have Left EU With No Deal in 2016 - Video
    'Superb Trawling': Netizens Amused by Perceived Irony in Latest Brexit Fishing Talks Between EU, UK
    Tags:
    trade deal, Brexit, no-deal scenario, no-deal Brexit, EU, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse