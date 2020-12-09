Johnson, Von Der Leyen Agree Firm Decision Should Be Taken by Sunday on Brexit Talks, Source Says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have reportedly agreed that a firm decision should be taken by Sunday concerning the future of the Brexit talks, media reported on Tuesday citing a senior UK source.
The source added that there are still "very large gaps" between the UK and the EU. Von der Leyen was quoted as saying that the parties "gained a clear understanding of each others' positions. They remain far apart".
Prior to his dinner meeting with von der Leyen, Johnson claimed he would not accept Brussels' demand that the United Kingdom comply with current and future EU rules and spoke against the bloc's continued access to British waters for fishing fleets.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
