Register
13:15 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a session on COVID-19 situation update at the House of Commons in London, Britain December 1, 2020

    Boris Johnson on Brexit Deal: EU Wants to Take Away Control Over UK Fishing Waters

    © REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081329046_0:116:3072:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_065210a786ca3d85e17a027ede2dde57.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012091081407716-boris-johnson-on-brexit-deal-eu-wants-to-take-away-control-over-uk-fishing-waters/

    Post-Brexit Britain and the European bloc have been in tense talks over the past weeks on economic arrangements that will apply across the respective countries once the so-called transition period expires on 31 December.

    Speaking to MPs about the prospects of post-Brexit arrangements with the EU, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asserted that "a good deal is still there to be done".

    "We already had an oven ready deal which was the withdrawal agreement - a very good deal" the head of the British government went on, stressing that the UK will prosper irrespective of whether a new accord comes along.

    Johnson insisted that no British PM could sign up to the demands the European Union is "currently insisting on", adding that while there is a trade deal to be done, the country would prosper without one.

    "Our friends in the EU are currently insisting that if they pass a new law in the future with which we in this country do not comply ... then they want the automatic right ... to punish us and to retaliate”, he said in parliament.

    "And secondly, they are saying that the UK should be the only country in the world not to have sovereign control over its fishing waters. And I don't believe that those are terms that any prime minister of this country should accept”, the prime minister continued, adding that starting from 1 January, the UK would by all means "prosper mightily", including Scotland who will "take back control of its fish".

    UK Ready for End of Transition Period Whatever Type of Trading Agreement Inked

    "This country will be ready for whether we have a Canadian or an Australian solution, and there will be jobs created in this country, throughout the whole of the UK, not just in spite of Brexit, but because of Brexit," Johnson promised, referring to the specific trade deal that the EU has with Canada, while Australia has none.

    An electronic billboard displays a British government information message advising business to prepare for the Brexit, in London, Britain December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
    TOBY MELVILLE
    An electronic billboard displays a British government information message advising business to prepare for the Brexit, in London, Britain December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

    After frantic talks in London bore no fruit, Boris Johnson is expected to head to Brussels for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a bid to avert a no-deal Brexit, as "significant differences" remain between the UK and the EU on critical issues despite the end of the transition period looming large, a recent BBC report has it, albeit not giving any specific date.

    No Deal?

    Michel Barnier, meanwhile, told MEPs the deadline for talks succeeding was Wednesday, the eve of the last EU leaders' summit of the year in Brussels, slated for 10-11 December, with concerns increasingly voiced by both UK and EU negotiators that no deal whatsoever would be struck given the tight time framework.

    Last week, the British side, for instance, reportedly accused Brussels of revising their conditions at the last moment, which, officials said, would certainly further jeopardise the recently resumed talks that were put on hold some time ago due to the galloping coronavirus epidemic.

    EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier (L), wearing a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, walks to a conference centre in central London on December 2, 2020 as talks continue on a trade deal between the EU and the UK.
    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier (L), wearing a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, walks to a conference centre in central London on December 2, 2020 as talks continue on a trade deal between the EU and the UK.

    A new accord will have to be approved by the EU's 27 member states and various European parliaments, as well as Britain's by 31 December, when the UK's transition period is over.

    In the case of a no-deal scenario, border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between Britain and the EU under traditional WTO rules. According to the estimates by the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility, leaving the EU customs union and single market without a trade deal in place could lead to a 2 percent dip in national income next year.

    Key Sticking Points Unresolved

    Fisheries, governance, and the specifics of level-playing field conditions to guarantee fair market play are believed to be the issues the post-Brexit negotiations remain stuck on. In terms of fishing quotas, each side is reportedly only ready to cede a maximum of 20 percent of current stocks to the other. Britain insists access should be decided on individually, on an annual basis, so that the EU will thereby treat it as a sovereign nation, with the country being washed by its own sovereign waters. For France, this has proved to be a burning matter, with French President Emmanuel Macron having adopted a firm stance on the UK's fishing waters and the EU's quotas on fishing stocks there.

    A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. The fishing industry is predicted to be one of the main subjects for negotiations between the UK and Europe, after the UK left the European Union on Friday.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. The fishing industry is predicted to be one of the main subjects for negotiations between the UK and Europe, after the UK left the European Union on Friday.

    The UK and EU are also at odds over the so-called "level playing field" - a compilation of rules that would ensure that businesses in one country do not have an unfair advantage over their competitors in others, and would thus guarantee fair market play.

    In terms of governance, another criticial topic in talks, Brussels wants the UK to follow EU rules closely in areas such as workers' rights and environmental regulations, with London stressing it's in power to decide for itself.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson on Brexit Deal: EU Wants to Take Away Control Over UK Fishing Waters
    UK Sees 'Smoother Glidepath' to Post-Brexit Trade Deal After Dropping Parts of Market Bill
    Pro-Brexit Tycoon Faces Social Media Storm After He U-Turns and Opts to Build Grenadier in France
    Tags:
    EU, UK, fishing, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse